One person was transported by medical helicopter to Nebraska Medicine on Saturday evening after being injured in a diving accident on the Missouri River.
Blair Rescue, a federal wildlife officer, Iowa and Nebraska Department of Natural Resources and Nebraska State Patrol responded to the scene just north of Cottonwood Cove and Marina at around 6:45 p.m.
Blair Fire Chief Joe Leonard said the man dove off a boat into the water near a sandbar.
"Into an unknown depth of water, and were were told that he was unable to move," Leonard said.
Blair Rescue provided medical assistance transferring the man from the river to an ambulance and then to a medical helicopter after LifeNet responded to the scene.
"He was brought back to shore by some other people that were on the sandbar," Leonard said. "I would say he was in serious, but stable condition when we loaded him up on the helicopter."
