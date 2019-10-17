One person was injured following an accident on U.S. Highway 30 near County Road 27 just west of Kennard on Wednesday night.
Washington County Sheriff's deputies and Kennard Fire and Rescue responded to the scene at around 7:20 p.m.
According to preliminary information from Capt. Aaron Brensel, an agricultural tractor driven by Jarett Andersen, 32, of Blair was hauling a grain wagon and traveling eastbound on Highway 30. A 2009 Nissan Cube driven by Don Hill, 76, of Kennard was also traveling eastbound on Highway 30.
Near the intersection of Highway 30 and CR 27, Hill's vehicle struck the back left tire of the grain wagon. Brensel said the vehicle left the highway and entered a north side ditch. The vehicle received severe front end damage.
Hill was transported to Memorial Community Hospital and Health System in Blair. The severity of his injuries were unknown, but Brensel said he was conscious.
Andersen did not require medical transport and the tractor and grain wagon were still functional. Brensel said Andersen had the proper caution lights on both the tractor and trailer.
Brensel said alcohol is believed to be a factor in the accident, and authorities are waiting for results of blood alcohol content tests. The incident is still under investigation.
