One person was injured following a rollover accident on U.S. Highway 75 at the Washington County and Burt County line on Sunday afternoon.
Washington County Sheriff's deputies and Herman and Tekamah Fire and Rescue responded to the scene at around 3:30 p.m.
According to preliminary information from authorities, the north-bound 17-year-old male lost control of his truck and crossed the center line, leaving the road. The driver over-corrected and the truck overturned, coming to rest in the middle of the highway.
The driver was treated at the scene for an arm injury. His mother transported him to the Fremont Hospital.
