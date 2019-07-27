One person was transported via medical helicopter to an Omaha hospital after a small helicopter crashed near County Roads 33 and 38, which is about a mile west of the Blair Municipal Airport.
Kennard Rescue, Bennington Rescue, a Nebraska State Patrol officer and Washington County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene at around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.
According to preliminary information from Washington County Sheriff's Detective Sgt. Brian Beckman, the pilot was crop dusting a field near a home just northwest of the intersection of County Roads 33 and 38.
"Must have just gotten too low to the ground," Beckman said. "Pretty low to the ground and hit hard."
The pilot was conscious, indicating he was experiencing pain, Beckman said. A LifeNet helicopter transported him to an Omaha hospital at around 5:15 p.m.
No one is allowed in the field until the scene can be inspected by the Federal Aviation Administration. The incident is still under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.