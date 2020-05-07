Shawn Squier, an employee at Taylor Quik Pik in Missouri Valley, was injured when a passenger vehicle struck a diesel pump he was working near at approximately 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 28.
According to Iowa State Patrol Trooper Henkle, a 2015 Buick Enclave driven by Justin Windrum, 32, of Las Vegas, Nev., had been parked at the gas pumps.
For unknown reasons, Windrum accelerated forward, striking a diesel pump on the west side of the building.
Squier was working on the opposite side of the diesel pump, and the impact caused him to receive a serious head injury, according to Henkle.
Squier was transported via LifeNet helicopter ambulance to CHI Health Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha, Neb. His condition is currently unknown.
Missouri Valley Police Department and Missouri Valley Fire and Rescue responded to the incident.
No citations have been issued at this time. The matter is still under investigation and more information is unavailable at press time.
