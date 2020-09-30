Two vehicles were involved in an accident Wednesday afternoon at 16th and Park streets, right next to Lions Park.
According to Blair Police officer Tom Byrne, a maroon Honda Pilot was headed west on Park Street, and a blue Malibu was headed south on 16th street when the driver of the Pilot failed to yield to the blue car. The Malibu was hit and went up on a curb.
The driver of the Pilot suffered minor injuries and was transported to Memorial Community Hospital and Health System. The other driver had no injuries.
