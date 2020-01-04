A Kennard man was seriously injured after his vehicle collided with a Union Pacific train in Kennard.
Washington County sheriff's deputies, Nebraska State Patrol, Union Pacific police and Blair and Kennard fire and rescue personnel responded the accident before 2 p.m.
Both entrances to the village were blocked by the train and law enforcement.
The entrance at Linn Street was later opened. The main entrance was to be temporarily closed until Monday.
According to preliminary report from Deputy Jack Dein, a vehicle leaving Kennard on S-89A, which is the main entrance to the village, was struck by a Union Pacific train headed west around 1:45 p.m.
A medical helicopter landed near the Kennard Auditorium just after 2 p.m. It left the scene at approximately 2:24 p.m. Deputies said a Kennard man in his 80s was flown to CHI Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy with serious injuries.
No additional information is available at this time. The Enterprise will update this story.
