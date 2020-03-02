Panthers hold on for nail-biting victory over AHSTW Wednesday evening in Harlan
The Logan-Magnolia Panthers girls basketball team came out on top in a hard-fought battle with AHSTW to claim the Region 8 Championship and a trip to the Class 2A Iowa High School Girls State Basketball Tournament at Wells Fargo Arena next week.
The seventh-seed Panthers (21-3) will take on two-seed West Hancock (24-1) at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 4, in the quarterfinal round of the tournament.
