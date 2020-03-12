The variety show at Arlington High School will bring back memories for anyone who has ever turned on their radio.
AHS students will present "Turn That Dial" at 7 p.m. March 20 and 21 in the old gym. The show is based on their own fictional radio station ARLO 202.0.
With skits and radio hits from 1930s through today, high school, middle school and elementary students will move through the ages of music. The show includes dance medleys, sad song medleys, country medleys, dance contest, a lot of big numbers, and a big mix of a lot of different themes, according to music director Barina Buresh Crosland.
"I picked the opener song "Radio Gaga," so that's where it started," she said.
Crosland said there are three big choir numbers, a men's choir and women's choir number, and an elementary choir of about 45 students. A few middle schoolers will be performing with the high school students. There will be some short medley solos, as well. There will be small groups and skits that have to do with a radio show of some sort.
Sometimes a person thinks they know all the lyrics of a song. One skit will demonstrate how wrong a lyric can be heard during the skit "Misheard Lyrics."
Crosland said she gave her students a questionnaire in December that asked a lot of random questions to spur ideas of songs for the show.
What radio shows offer have changed over the years.
"Some of the kids wrote the dedications and some don't really know about what that is anymore," she said.
Attendees will even be treated to a mystery hour radio show with a host of sound effects. There are contests, radio personalities and even advice. A small band will play during scene changes and some band music will be featured.
Treats will be available during intermission.
