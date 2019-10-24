Nearly 200 viewers tuned in to watch Arlington softball win the Class C District 1 title Oct. 12 from the comfort of their homes thanks to a student-run broadcast.
Arlington High School's Striv program, which is now in its second year of production, is steadily gaining viewers. The program, which is part of Scott Parson's broadcasting class, provides students the tools to live stream school sporting events and other activities over the internet.
This school year, Parson and student Braden Rump have broadcast football, softball and volleyball games as play-by-play and color commentary announcers, respectively.
Rump, a senior, was influenced by former AHS students Lance and Luke Vie to join the broadcasting class.
“I was with them in an algebra class last year and they kept going on about it,” he said. “My parents thought it would be really cool and I thought it would be cool. I'm liking it a lot.”
His parents also encouraged him to try Striv and announcing games.
“I literally commentate games I'm watching on TV,” he said. “They said I might as well do it on a mic.”
While broadcasting class only has two students — Rump and Jacob Pavlik — other students have stepped up to help with broadcasts.
“We tried to reach out to people that are interested to help,” Parson said.
Rump used his expertise as a pitcher for his commentary while broadcasting Arlington softball.
“I do a really good job about talking about what Sarah (Theiler's) thinking all the time because I'm a pitcher and she's a pitcher,” he said. “I kind of know what's going through her head and I've talked to her about it outside of class.”
In its first year, the class committed to broadcasting 25 events, including football, softball volleyball and wrestling. They also broadcast activities including the elementary Christmas concert, prom grand march and coronation and graduation.
In its second year, Parson said the goal was to add more student-generated content. Rump and Pavlik have produced 30-second commercials about upcoming events and other activities happening at Arlington Public Schools that is then played during live broadcasts.
Arlington Striv also received its first sponsor — West Branch Enterprises — to cover the cost of broadcasting district softball, which is $100 per day for an NSAA event.
Assistant Principal and Activities Director James Shada said the district has received positive feedback from fans about Striv.
“Numerous parents have commented how they have watched games they can't make it to and how their out-of-state family has felt connected to their nieces and nephews since they are unable to make it to games,” he said in his report to the APS Board of Education earlier this month.
Started in 2012, the Striv School Network, based in Henderson, includes more than 70 high schools in Nebraska, according to its website.
APS growing other multimedia offerings
AHS students have had the opportunity to grow their skills through other multimedia offerings this school year.
Parson's broadcasting class as added a weekly “Eagle Update,” which is posted to the district's Facebook and Twitter pages.
“It's my favorite,” Pavlik said.
The update includes a schedule of activities and happenings at the elementary, middle school and high school.
The high school has also added a social media team using Classroom Intercom, in which students can create Facebook, Twitter and Instagram posts about events happening in the district.
“It's been really good this year,” Parson said. “Our goal is student-generated content.”
The district's Instagram account is also new. Parson said his yearbook class often posts photos that may not get used in the yearbook.
“On a football page, you're going to have maybe 10 to 15 pictures, but we took 800,” he said.
Parson said the Instagram account has been well received by students and parents.
How to watch
Visit striv.tv to find Arlington's latest broadcast or view previous games and videos.
