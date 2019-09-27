An Omaha woman who was accused of felony shoplifting accepted a plea agreement Tuesday in Washington County District Court.
Bobbie M. Williams, 23, pleaded guilty to attempted theft-subsequent offense, a Class 1 misdemeanor. She could face up to a year in jail, up to a $1,000 fine and restitution. However, the state is not objecting to probation.
Judge John E. Samson ordered a presentence investigation. Sentencing is set for Nov. 19.
According to an arrest affidavit, Williams and another woman were walking out of the Blair Walmart past a police officer Aug. 31 when the officer heard an item fall to the ground. A Walmart employee reported one of the women had dropped it. Additional stolen items were found inside a black purse in the other woman's possession.
A third individual was arrested for shoplifting. However, Williams was released due to lack of evidence.
Surveillance video later showed Williams walk into the store carrying the black purse that was used to hide the stolen items. Both she and the other woman were seen walking around carrying items and later concealing them in the purse.
As the pair were walking out of the store, Williams tried to hide an item in the waistband of the woman's pants when it fell to the ground and was spotted by the officer.
The total value of the items taken was $141.
