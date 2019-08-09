An Omaha woman arrested for driving under the influence after a traffic stop in May accepted a plea agreement Tuesday in Washington County District Court.
Patricia L. Lopez, 35, pleaded guilty to DUI-greater than 0.15, a Class W misdemeanor; and attempted possession of a controlled substance, a Class 1 misdemeanor.
Judge John E. Samson ordered a substance abuse evaluation and a presentence investigation. Sentencing is set for Sept. 24.
According to an arrest affidavit, on May 25, a Blair police officer was observing traffic for a vehicle matching the description of a car reportedly driving northbound in the southbound lanes of state Highway 133 at just after 8 a.m.
The officer spotted the vehicle and observed it move back and forth between lanes without signaling. The officer initiated a traffic stop just south of the intersection of North 19th Street and Deerfield Boulevard.
Upon contact with the driver, who verbally identified herself as Lopez, the officer could smell alcohol coming from the vehicle. He also observed an empty beer bottle on the front passenger seat.
Lopez was confused about where she was and slurring her words. She told the officer she was on her way home from a friend's house in Omaha and she was trying to get to her house, which was also in Omaha. She was unsure how she ended up in Blair.
Lopez admitted her license was suspended. She also refused to perform a field sobriety test. A preliminary breath test indicated her blood alcohol content was 0.198; the legal limit is 0.08.
Lopez was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail. When an officer searched her vehicle, they also found a red box that contained a pipe with burnt residue, which was determined to be THC wax.
