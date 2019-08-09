An Omaha woman found with drugs during a traffic stop in Fort Calhoun accepted a plea agreement Tuesday in Washington County District Court.
Latara I. Johnson, 28, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony. She could face up to two years in prison, nine to 12 months post-release supervision and up to a $10,000 fine. The state is recommending probation.
Judge John E. Samson ordered a substance abuse evaluation and a presentence investigation. Sentencing is set for Sept. 24.
According to an arrest affidavit, a Washington County sheriff's deputy on patrol May 31 in Fort Calhoun witnessed a Buick sedan driving northbound on 14th Street faster than the posted speed limit.
During the traffic stop, another deputy used a K9 to sniff around the vehicle. The dog indicated there were drugs in the car.
Washington County dispatch informed deputies Johnson was wanted on a felony warrant in Iowa. When deputies searched Johnson, they found a folded dollar bill with methamphetamine in it in her bra.
A second folded dollar bill was found inside the vehicle. Johnson told deputies that dollar bill contained crack.
Johnson also informed deputies she had a cigarette laced with PCP. Those were retrieved during a search at the Washington County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.