An Omaha woman was arrested on suspicion of drug possession following a traffic stop May 31 in Fort Calhoun.
Latara I. Johnson, 28, is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony.
According to an arrest affidavit, a Washington County sheriff's deputy on patrol in Fort Calhoun witnessed a Buick sedan driving northbound on 14th Street faster than the posted speed limit. Radar confirmed the vehicle was traveling 57 mph in a 35 mph zone.
During the traffic stop, another deputy used a K9 to sniff around the vehicle. The dog indicated there were drugs in the car.
Washington County dispatch informed deputies Johnson was wanted on a felony warrant in Iowa. When deputies searched Johnson, they found a folded dollar bill with methamphetamine in it in her bra.
A second folded dollar bill was found inside the vehicle. Johnson told deputies that dollar bill contained crack.
Johnson also informed deputies she had cigarette laced with PCP on her person. Those were retrieved during a search at the Washington County Jail.
