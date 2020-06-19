An Omaha woman was arrested after allegedly threatening to kill her husband and attempting to stab him, according to court documents.
Linda K. Beber, 61, is charged with terroristic threats, a Class 3A felony; and domestic assault with intent to cause bodily injury, a Class 1 misdemeanor.
According to an affidavit, Washington County sheriff's deputies were dispatched June 12 to a camper at 10022 Riverside Drive for a disturbance in progress.
The deputies were met by a man outside of the camper who said he and his wife had been arguing all day. The man said his wife had made many statements about wanting to kill him throughout the day. According to the affidavit, he provided text messages to deputies that said she would kill him.
The man told deputies Beber had grabbed a knife and came at him, but he grabbed her wrist and took the knife away before calling 911.
Beber told deputies she had been arguing with her husband all day and admitted she told him she would kill him. She said she went toward her husband with the knife and stabbed a pillow before he took the knife away form her.
