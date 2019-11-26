An Omaha man is wanted for theft in two separate incidents at the same Blair business.
Jeremy E. Rousseau, 40, is charged with theft by unlawful taking, $1,500-$4,999, a Class 4 felony; and two counts of theft-subsequent offense, a Class 4 felony.
Warrants were issued Nov. 19 and 20.
According to an arrest affidavit filed Nov. 12 in Washington County Court, Blair police were called to Bomgaars on Aug. 26 for a theft that occurred Aug. 23.
A man, later identified as Rousseau, walked to the boot section of the store, put on a new pair of shoes, placed his old shoes in the box, which he put back on the shelf, and left the store without paying for the shoes.
On Oct. 22, officers responded to another theft at the store. Employees identified the suspect as the man from the previous shoplifting incident, according to an arrest affidavit filed Nov. 19.
Rousseau allegedly took two wrenches on Oct. 18 and Oct. 19.
Video surveillance showed him walking into the store to the tools section, taking a wrench, walking to the shoe section of the store, taking the wrench out of the box and putting it in his pants.
He repeated the act the next day.
During the investigation, the officer found Rousseau had pawned one of the wrenches at an Omaha pawn shop.
