An Omaha man who allegedly threatened to harm his ex-girlfriend and her family was sentenced to two years of probation June 16 in Washington County District Court.
Jared M Suing, 20, previously accepted a plea agreement in April and pleaded guilty to stalking, a class 1 misdemeanor. He had previously also been charged with terroristic threats, a Class 3A felony, and third degree assault, a class 1 misdemeanor.
According to court documents, a Washington County sheriff's deputy was dispatched June 29 to a home in the 1500 block of Colfax Street for a complaint that had been filed by a woman who said Suing was harassing her. The woman told the deputy that she and Suing had previously been in a relationship and that he had sent hundreds of texts and emails to her within a 24-hour period.
Some of the messages, she told the deputy, stated that Suing wanted to harm her, her family and himself.
The woman also told the deputy that she had blocked Suing's phone number, but he continued to use 15 or more different phone numbers to make calls and send texts to her. She also stated that he would drive by her work and home and also threatened her via social media apps.
Chief Deputy County Attorney Erik Petersen said that the county attorney's office does not generally want to make young people felons, but noted the offense was serious and the sentence should reflect its seriousness.
Patrick Dunn, Suing's attorney, said his client did not take the issue lightly. Dunn said Suing was 19 at the time of the incident and reacted immaturely to the end of his relationship which had caused him pain.
"I think what I did was immature and stupid," Suing told Judge John E. Samson. "I can't even sleep at night."
Samson told Suing the charges were serious and he hoped he would successfully complete his probationary terms. He said if Suing appeared before the court again in relation to the incident, there could be more serious consequences.
