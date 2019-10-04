An Omaha man who admitted to hiding a small bag of methamphetamine in his underwear was sentenced to probation Tuesday in Washington County District Court.
Andrew J. Berger, 41, pleaded guilty Aug. 13 to the amended charge of possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony.
Judge John E. Samson sentenced Berger to two years probation, which will include intensive outpatient treatment.
Prior to sentencing, Berger apologized to the court.
“I'm just looking forward to getting clean,” he said.
Berger was arrested with two others following a traffic stop July 9 in Fort Calhoun.
Berger was a passenger in a vehicle that a K9 dog indicated narcotics were located. When officers searched the car they found a clear glass pipe with burnt residue in it and a black case with plastic bags containing a white crystal substance and another glass pipe.
In the black case was a large bag filled with a white crystal-like substance. Two other smaller bags with similar substance were also found. The substance in those three bags tested negative for methamphetamine.
Deputies also found several small measuring scales and other small bags in the vehicle.
Berger denied ownership of the items. However, as he was taken to the Washington County Jail, Berger admitted to having a glass pipe and a small bag of meth in his underwear.
