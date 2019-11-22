An Omaha man who was found guilty of driving under the influence and with suspended license was sentenced to prison Tuesday in Washington County District Court, more than three years after failing to appear in court.
Gary A. Bruns was sentenced for driving while revoked from DUI-subsequent offense, a Class 2A felony, and DUI-first offense, a Class W misdemeanor. Bruns was initially charged with DUI-second offense, but the charge was amended to first offense in a September plea agreement.
Judge John E. Samson sentenced Bruns to two to six years in prison for driving with a revoked license and. Samson sentenced Bruns to 60 days in custody for DUI.
According to an arrest affidavit, a Washington County Sheriff's deputy was northbound on U.S. Highway 75 near County Road 40 on March 19, 2016, when he observed an older Ford truck driving southbound without a front license plate.
When the deputy pulled the vehicle over, he asked for the driver's license and registration. The driver identified himself as Bruns and told the deputy his license was suspended. The deputy confirmed through dispatch that Bruns license was suspended. When the deputy asked Bruns to exit the vehicle as he was being arrested for driving with a suspended license, he detected an odor of alcohol coming from Bruns.
Bruns later submitted to a breath test and his blood alcohol content was determined to be 0.127; the legal limit is 0.08..
A warrant was issued for Bruns arrest in October 2016 after failing to appear in court. He was arrested on the warrant Aug. 23.
Before Bruns was sentenced, Samson indicated a pre-sentence investigation found he was at a high risk to reoffend. His license was revoked for 15 years and six months as part of sentencing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.