An Omaha man found with a gun during a traffic stop pleaded not guilty to all counts Sept. 1 in Washington County District Court.
Eh Moo Pa Blut, 21, is charged with possession of a stolen firearm possession, a Class 2A felony; and carrying a concealed weapon, a Class 1 misdemeanor,.
Blut 's next court date is Sept. 28.
According to an arrest affidavit, Blut was arrested June 4. At around 9 p.m., a Washington County Sheriff's deputy saw a black 2010 Chevrolet Malibu on County Road 51 drive around a road closed sign.
The car then reached the intersection of County Road 51 and 34 and turned around and headed south, when the deputy pulled the car over and saw five men inside.
Upon approaching the car, the deputy smelled burnt marijuana, which Blut, who was seated in the front passenger seat, and other passengers had been smoking prior to the stop.
The deupty asked the occupants to exit the car and performed a search on the vehicle, where he found a loaded gun in a holster on the ground of the front passenger seat, which Blut admitted to owning. The gun, a red and black Ruger "NRA" 1911 .45 caliber handgun, was checked through dispatch and was reported as stolen.
Blut was arrested after the confession.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.