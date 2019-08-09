An Omaha man who crashed his truck while under the influence of alcohol accepted a plea agreement Tuesday in Washington County District Court.
Richard T. Poole, 57, pleaded guilty to aggravated DUI-third offense, a Class W misdemeanor.
Judge John E. Samson ordered a substance abuse evaluation and a presentence investigation. Sentencing is set for Oct. 1.
Poole was arrested March 3.
According to an arrest affidavit, a sheriff's deputy was dispatched to a possible personal injury accident at county roads 38 and 45 at approximately 1:48 p.m. A tan Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was in the ditch.
The deputy made contact with the driver, identified as Poole, who was uninjured.
Poole had slurred speech and was confused as to where he was and what day it was, the deputy reported. He also had difficulty walking.
Poole was checked by Fort Calhoun Rescue before he was arrested for driving while his license was revoked.
After Poole was transported to the Washington County Jail, the deputy performed a field sobriety test, which Poole reportedly failed. A preliminary breath test indicated his blood alcohol content (BAC) was 0.197; the legal limit is 0.08.
A second test 15 minutes later recorded Poole's BAC as 0.178.
According to court records, Poole has two prior convictions for DUI in September 2017 and December 2018.
