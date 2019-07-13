An Omaha man who was found with methamphetamine after his arrest for shoplifting at a Blair business was sentenced to jail Tuesday in Washington County District Court.
Dajuan E. Mayfield, 37, was convicted of possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony, in October. However, he failed to appear at sentencing in January.
He was arrested on a warrant in April.
Judge John E. Samson sentenced Mayfield to five months in the Washington County Jail.
Prior to sentencing, Mayfield told the court he had learned a lesson.
“Now, what lesson did you learn?” Samson asked.
Mayfield said he realized he was involved with the wrong people and he needed to stay away from drugs.
“How about not showing up to court?” Samson asked.
“That too,” Mayfield said.
Mayfield was initially arrested Aug. 31 after Blair police were called to Walmart, 1882 Holly St., to investigate a shoplifting.
A manager pointed out a man exiting the store whom they believed had placed items in his pants pockets. The man, identified as Mayfield, was stopped. An officer reported he was agitated and appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance.
Mayfield was asked to empty his pockets. He removed a package of batteries and other items, valued at $124.
Mayfield was transported to the jail, where a small bag containing a white powdery substance was found in his sock. The substance tested positive for meth.
