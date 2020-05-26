An Omaha man was in critical condition following an ATV accident Sunday night south of Blair.
Washington County sheriff's deputies and Blair and Kennard rescue personnel responded to the crash at approximately 11:30 p.m.
According to the report, Zachary Parker, 31, was driving a 4-wheeler west in the 13400 block of County Road 26 when he left the road on two tires and was thrown off the ATV.
Deputy Shane Thallas said Parker traveled down an embankment and into barbed wire. He appeared to have struck his head on a fence post. He was not wearing a helmet.
Parker was transported to Nebraska Medicine by Kennard Rescue with a head injury. He remains in critical condition.
According to Capt. Aaron Brensel, alcohol may have been a factor. The accident remains under investigation and citations are pending.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.