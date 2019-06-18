An Omaha man who was a passenger in a vehicle stopped for speeding in Fort Calhoun was arrested after deputies found pills and items used for forgery in his backpack.
Gador P. Wal, 21, is charged with possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony; and possession of forgery devices, a Class 4 felony.
According to an arrest affidavit, a deputy stopped a 2009 Chevrolet Malibu for driving 61 mph in a 35 mph north on 14th Street near Washington Street. The car also had no front license plate and a brake light was out.
The driver's license was suspended and the deputy reported smelling marijuana coming from the car.
As deputies searched the vehicle, they found a backpack, which contained a magnetic strip card reader, writer and encoder with four blank strip cards and two debit cards with names of people not in the vehicle.
Wal admitted the backpack was his, according to the report.
The deputy also found three prescription bottles with adderall, a beta blocker and a sedative, which were prescribed to people other than Wal.
