The Logan-Magnolia Panthers All-State quartet has been selected to perform the National Anthem before the start of the 2020 Iowa High School State Basketball Championships on Friday, March 13, at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. They include, from left, Reanna Rife, Brooklyn Robinson, Jacob Martin, Christian Leonard.

 photo courrtesy: Ben Tomkins Lo-Ma Yearbook

The Logan-Magnolia All-State quartet of Jacob Martin, Brooklyn Robinson, Christian Leonard and Reanna Rife will sing the National Anthem to begin the championship round of the Iowa High School State Basketball Championships at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. 

