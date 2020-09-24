Officials at Crowell Memorial Home have responded to the recent outbreak of COVID-19 at their facility. It is Blair's second outbreak in a long-term care facility.
The numbers have risen slightly from the first report Sept. 18. Crowell Memorial Home currently has 25 residents and 12 staff that have been diagnosed with COVID-19. The number is up from 24 residents and eight staff testing positive.
"For privacy reasons, Crowell Memorial Home cannot comment on any deaths, hospitalizations or other details regarding the condition of our residents or employees," executive director Jaclyn Svendgard and Dave Drew, chairman of the Board of Directors, said in a statement.
The officials shared their communication plan.
"We are following proper infection control and emergency preparedness to ensure their safety and well-being by working closely with the ICAP, Netech, and MCH Health System teams," the statement said. "We will continue communicating all updates to our residents, residents’ families, and employees through Eblast, email and personal phone calls."
Crowell Memorial Home is one of 137 out of 211 nursing homes in the State of Nebraska fighting COVID-19 outbreaks.
"Communication remains strong as this has not been a surprise to our residents, their families, or our dedicated staff, however, we want to make our community aware and reassure everyone that we are on top of the situation," they said. "At this time, our focus is on ensuring the safety and well-being of our residents and our staff members."
Blair's first outbreak was confirmed at Carter Place in March. In that outbreak, 19 cases were of COVID-19 were identified. The facility was shut down for a period of time.
Three Rivers Executive Director Terra Uhing said during the announcement of the cases last week there are no plans to do what they did with Carter Place at this point, keeping residents in place if they are able to be cared for at the residence.
