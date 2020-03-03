During an early February preliminary 2020 flood outlook information meeting in Fremont, National Weather Service (NWS) hydrologist David Pearson said there was an above-normal risk for spring flooding. But, he said, the risk level doesn't mean it will flood.
"This is not meant to be a final answer to the question of, 'Is it going to flood this spring?'" Pearson said at the meeting. "We don't know everything yet, there's things that haven't happened yet."
The risk for flooding in Nebraska remains above-normal, according to an updated spring flood outlook report released by the NWS on Thursday. But this is also based on current trends for weather, temperature and other factors, and spring flooding is largely dependent on where and how much future precipitation the area receives, the report said.
"There is an above-normal risk for flooding this spring, especially along the Missouri River," the report said. "The main contributors to this threat are high soil moisture and elevated river levels from 2019."
While the Missouri River currently has an above-normal flood risk, the Elkhorn River currently has a "slightly above-normal" risk, according to the report.
Factors which could impact flooding on the Missouri River include snowpack in North and South Dakota, mountain snowpack, soil moisture in the eastern part of Nebraska, high river flows and future precipitation. Soil moisture, high river flows and future precipitation are also factors for the Elkhorn River.
North and South Dakota currently have around a foot of snowpack in several areas. Much of that snowpack, when it melts, could enter the Missouri River or its tributaries downstream of the six U.S. Army Corps of Engineers dams.
"The brunt of the remaining Plains snow is in the Dakotas which will negatively impact the flood risk along the Missouri River," the report said. "The severity of this impact depends on how fast it melts."
In 2019, rain and above-freezing temperatures helped quickly melt snow in Nebraska, which contributed to flooding. Deep ground frost also contributed to flooding in 2019, but this year frost depth is below normal across the region, the report said.
Mountain snowpack, which would enter the Missouri River upstream when it melts, is above-average. Much of that snowmelt would flow through the Corps six dams. The last dam in the system, Gavins Point near Yankton, S.D., is currently releasing 41,000 cubic feet of water per second, around twice as much as is normal in the winter. The release rate is part of the Corps plan to remain aggressive to maintain flood control storage space, according to a Corps Feb. 25 press release.
The Missouri River near Blair, which was at 16.68 feet Monday morning, is at elevated risk to reach flood stage due in part to the river's high flows.
Though soil moisture is much above-normal for the state of Nebraska, which would inhibit the ground's ability to absorb future precipitation, two factors that aided flooding last spring are at a below-normal risk to contribute to flooding in 2020.
Though there are ice jams on the Elkhorn River, the NWS report said, warmer than normal temperatures the last few days and into March will help melt river ice as well as ground frost. The NWS report also noted that temperatures are expected to drop below normal the last half of March.
With the current risk levels of snowpack, river flows, soil moisture, ice jams and ground frost, future precipitation could combine with those factors to affect the overall flood risk this spring.
"Flooding this spring will be largely dependent on the location and intensity of additional precipitation and thunderstorms," the report said.
Current NWS observed trends, however, indicate March will be drier than normal for much of eastern Nebraska.
Additional information on the spring flood outlook can be found at www.weather.gov/oax/SpringFloodOutlook.
