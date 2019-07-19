A Blair nursing home employee was arrested July 3 after she was allegedly seen on video assaulting a resident, according to court documents.
Jamie Winchester, 21, of Missouri Valley, Iowa, is charged with third-degree assault, a Class 1 misdemeanor.
According to the arrest affidavit, Blair police were called to Good Shepherd Lutheran Community, 2242 Wright St., about a possible abuse case. The daughter of the victim had provided video from a camera placed in her mother's room to the nursing home's director.
The video of the July 1 incident showed the employee, identified as Winchester, placing a sheet over the woman's head, yelling at her, hitting her on the face several times and being rough with her as she moved her.
The victim, who has dementia, has restricted mobility of her arms and could not defend herself, according to the report.
During an interview with police, Winchester said she was putting the woman to bed after she refused to eat and had been yelling loudly in the dining hall. She was still yelling as she tried to put her into bed.
Winchester admitted to transferring the woman from her wheelchair to the bed by herself, even though they are supposed to have two staff members do so.
Winchester admitted to flicking the victim on the nose and “tapping” her mouth because she was frustrated. She also admitted she was too rough with the woman and the incident could have been avoided she had waited for a second staff member.
