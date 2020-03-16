The spring sports seasons of Blair, Fort Calhoun and Arlington High Schools have been suspended.
NSAA Assistant Director Jeff Stauss confirmed the statewide news in a Monday email. Nebraska schools' activities will not be able to practice until March 30, while competition is suspended until April 2.
"These suspensions may be extended should the conditions warrant," Stauss' email said.
Blair, Fort Calhoun and Arlington spring sports were set to begin competition at the end of the week before all three schools were closed due to coronavirus concerns. The seasons will now be on hold further.
