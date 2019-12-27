The NSAA recently released its 2020-21 district assignments for high school football.
The Blair Bears will compete in Class B District 1 with familiar opponents Bennington, Omaha Roncalli, South Sioux City and one unfamiliar foe — Omaha Gross.
BHS last played the Cougars in 2009 in its first home playoff game since 1995. Coach Darren Harsin's squad also picked up its first playoff victory in 14 years, 38-28, as Ryan Randall ran for 295 yards. Jake Schany added his own touchdown run, while Sean Wade hit a field goal.
Class C1 rivals Arlington and Fort Calhoun will remain in the same district for the next two seasons. They'll compete in District 3 with Boys Town, Douglas County West, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder and Omaha Concordia. Logan View is the only new squad in the district, though the Pioneers beat the Raiders this past season in a non-league game.
Arlington last faced Logan View in 2013, when it earned a 38-0 win. Jonah Schollmeyer (two), Jonathan Smailys (two) and Christian Vogt (one) ran for touchdowns in that season-opening victory more than six years ago.
Full high school football schedules for the 2020-21 will be released early next year.
