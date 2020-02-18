The NSAA recently released its football schedules for the next two-year cycle, 2020-2021.
Blair, Fort Calhoun and Arlington will all see teams they haven't in the most recent two-year cycle. The schedules are as follows:
Blair 2020 Schedule
Week 1: At Plattsmouth
2: At Elkhorn Mount Michael
3: Beatrice
4: Elkhorn High
5: At Bennington
6: Omaha Roncalli
7: At Omaha Gross
8: Ralston
9: South Sioux City
Blair 2021 Schedule
Week 1: Plattsmouth
2: Elkhorn Mount Michael
3: At Beatrice
4: At Elkhorn High
5: Bennington
6: At Omaha Roncalli
7: Omaha Gross
8: At Ralston
9: At South Sioux City
Fort Calhoun 2020 Schedule
Week 1: At North Bend Central
2: At Auburn
3: Lincoln Christian
4: Raymond Central
5: At Boys Town
6: Douglas County West
7: At Arlington
8: Omaha Concordia
9: At Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (LVSS)
Fort Calhoun 2021 Schedule
Week 1: North Bend Central
2: Auburn
3: At Lincoln Christian
4: At Raymond Central
5: Boys Town
6: At Douglas County West
7: Arlington
8: At Omaha Concordia
9: Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (LVSS)
Arlington 2020 Schedule
Week 1: At West Point-Beemer
2: North Bend Central
3: At Ashland-Greenwood
4: Pierce
5: Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (LVSS)
6: At Omaha Concordia
7: Fort Calhoun
8: At Boys Town
9: At Douglas County West
Arlington 2021 Schedule
Week 1: West Point-Beemer
2: At North Bend Central
3: Ashland-Greenwood
4: At Pierce
5: At Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (LVSS)
6: Omaha Concordia
7: At Fort Calhoun
8: Boys Town
9: Douglas County West
