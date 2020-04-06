In accordance with new Directed Health Measure introduced by Gov. Pete Ricketts on April 1, the NSAA canceled all remaining practices and competitions, including district and state competitions, for the remainder of the school year.
The association had previously suspended activities through May 1, but called off the school year's practices and competition Thursday morning. Member schools — including Fort Calhoun, Arlington and Blair — are expected to follow out-of-season bylaws set by the NSAA through the school year.
Summer activity bylaws take effect May 26.
The news, though not unexpected, hit Washington County's three high school activities directors hard. The realization that the students they are used to seeing every day at school are now unable to compete is a kick to the stomach.
“What I would say to all our young women and men is that I am proud of you no matter how this season has ended for all of us,” Arlington's James Shada said. “But, it is not the season, or the lack there of, that defines you as a person.”
“There are really no words that can express the emotion,” Nick Wemhoff said in regards to Fort Calhoun's senior class. “I'm devastated for those kids.”
Blair Activities Director Bubba Penas, too, knows the feeling.
“My heart goes out to all the spring sport athletes, all students involved in activities and seniors in school,” he said. “We are all working through this and we love our kids, and hope we can find something positive during all of this.”
BHS continues to plan and make decisions even with school doors closed and the spring sports season canceled.
“We need to keep kids at the front of our decisions,” Penas said. “We talked a lot about how we will celebrate success during this time with banquets and senior nights. We are working as coaches to do what is best for our kids and families. There isn't a right answer to all of this and we all need to work together to do what is best for our kids.”
The NSAA twice postponed the start of spring sports before canceling about three weeks after its initial coronavirus-related decision to keep boys state basketball attendance in check. Washington County's ADs took the May 1 suspension as a sign that things may end up the way they, eventually, did.
“When we learned that the spring season would be postponed until May 1, I felt the NSAA was creating a quality plan to keep everyone safe,” Shada said, noting that he had a feeling that date wouldn't be the end of it. “Yes, the writing was on the wall that the rest of the season would be canceled.”
“We were all holding onto hope,” Wemhoff added. “We want nothing more than for our kids to compete.”
Ultimately, Penas, Shada and Wemhoff agree with NSAA's decision, however.
“With everything that is going on in the world and the information provided, I don't think anyone had a choice but to cancel,” Penas said. “I support the decision as it is in the best interest of everyone in order to stay safe.”
“I'm saddened today by what they're doing, but I support what the NSAA is doing,” Wemhoff said.
In the time away from practices and games, the directors have had the chance to take a step back and appreciate what is happening to make sure their schools and communities continue to thrive.
“What I appreciate during these unprecedented times is the way that we have seen our families come together to help each work from home and continue to put education first, which is what we are founded on at Arlington Public Schools,” Shada said. “We have always stressed that you are a student first, and that our goal is that each one of our students grow into young women and men that are leaders for our society. In the district, I have been greatly impressed with the servant leadership of our administrative assistants, teachers, cafeteria staff, custodial staff, paraprofessionals and administration.”
Wemhoff has been proud of the Fort Calhoun school faculty's efforts to adjust with their community, while Penas feels the same about those working in Blair to make the best of a bad situation.
“All of our staff have been so supportive, and are working extremely hard to help our students continue to grow and find success,” the Blair AD said. “We are very thankful for all of our families that are adjusting to this new normal in order to help their child see success. We are also thankful to everyone involved in the medical field that is helping everyone through this difficult time.”
Wemhoff hopes, at the very least, younger student-athletes can view the situation as a lesson. It's a lesson that shows just how valuable extracurricular activities are and how short the opportunity to participate in them really is.
“While I can, I should,” is the Fort Calhoun activity director's advice to Pioneers who've ever thought about trying a sport or activity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.