In accordance with Wednesday's new Directed Health Measure by Gov. Pete Ricketts, the NSAA canceled all remaining practices and competitions, including district and state competitions, for the remainder of the school year.
The association had previously suspended activities through May 1, but called the school year's practices and competition off Thursday morning via email. Member schools — including Fort Calhoun, Arlington and Blair — are expected to follow out-of-season bylaws set by the NSAA through the school year.
Summer activity bylaws take effect May 26.
The NSAA is encouraging all schools to follow CDC, local, state and federal health department recommendations. The May 1 Transfer List deadline remains unchanged.
