The NSAA is moving forward with its fall sports seasons after its Board of Directors voted unanimously to approve football, volleyball, softball, cross-country, girls golf and boys tennis on Monday.
Practices may begin Monday as schools, including Blair, Arlington and Fort Calhoun, were given set guidelines to follow in each sport.
“Circumstances related to the COVID-19 pandemic are constantly changing and the circumstances vary from community to community,” read the first page of the 10-page 2020 NSAA Fall Season Guidelines document. “Difficult decisions will have to be made from week to week or even day to day. The safety and wellbeing of the participants and spectators is and always will be the primary consideration as we provide opportunities to participate in the fall sports season.”
The document states that host schools are required to notify visiting school administrations their established protocols relating to their efforts to “mitigate risk and provide adequate opportunities for physical distancing procedures for the opposing team, officials and all spectators.”
Procedures may include, but are not limited to restricting attendance, separate points of entry for teams and spectators, concession stand setups, restroom arrangements, locker room or outdoor team and official space, face covering encouragement or requirements, and diligent and effective cleaning and disinfecting steps.
The fall guidelines also include notes on what schools should do if a player tests positive for COVID-19, temperature checks, physical distancing at practice, essential personnel during competition and postgame interactions between opposing coaches and players.
“Schools are encouraged to play their regularly scheduled competitions unless a COVID-19 issue prevents them from playing,” the guidelines document closes. “Member schools shall be solely responsible for determining whether a scheduled game, match, contest or other activity is canceled or postponed due to a COVID-19 related issue in consultation with their local health departments. Member schools shall notify the NSAA of any cancellation or postponement.”
From pages 2-10, the guidelines document breaks down rules by sport. Notably, games canceled or postponed by COVID-19 will be ruled “no-contest” and wild card points will not be awarded. Cross-country races may also end up having staggered starts and irregular finishes to produce as much physical distancing as possible.
All 10 pages of the NSAA Fall Season Guidelines document can be found online at nsaahome.org/category/news.
The eight members of the NSAA Board of Directors to vote and approve the fall seasons on Monday are Kathi Wieskamp of Lincoln Public Schools, Dana Wiseman of Sutton, Dr. Bob Reznicek of Boys Town, Thomas Lee of Omaha Northwest, Dr. Jon Cerny of Bancroft-Rosalie, Dan Keyser of Sutherland, Robert Drews of Holdrege and Dr. Troy Unzicker of Alliance.
