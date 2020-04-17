USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service is announcing a funding opportunity for agreements that address Iowa-specific conservation issues. The proposal deadline is June 1.
Through the Iowa Partners for Conservation Award, successful projects will leverage NRCS resources, address local natural resource issues, encourage collaboration, and develop state- and community-level conservation leadership.
NRCS seeks agreement proposals that address at least one of the following:
• Conduct on-site (field) monitoring and follow-up of Easement and other Stewardship Lands.
• Promote Soil Health engagement in the agronomic community (private sector) with the help of conservation agronomists.
• Conduct on-site (field) practice certifications and follow-up with producers on conservation seeding establishment.
• Facilitate conversations with NRCS staff and partners at the field level regarding Iowa NRCS’ new conservation delivery schedule. The conversations need to result in relationships between field staff and resource team members.
In 2019, Iowa NRCS provided about $2 million through five IPC projects. This year, an estimated $2.5 million will be available for IPC agreements. Funding amounts can range from $75,000 to $1.5 million through 1- to 5-year agreements.
Proposals must be submitted electronically at www.grants.gov/web/grants/home.html (refer to USDA-NRCS-IA-IPC-20-GEN0010749) by 10:59 p.m. on June 1, and by email to Judy.Martinson@usda.gov with a cc to Carolyn.Christian@usda.gov.
Additional details are available at www.nrcs.usda.gov/wps/portal/nrcs/ia/people/partners/request+for+proposals+%28rfp%29/.
