Harrison County Home and Public Health Administrator Brad Brake credits residents for keeping local COVID-19 numbers low.
“We can’t disregard all of the actions taken by residents, businesses, and schools and all of their role in keeping our numbers steady since that influx in late March. The crucial piece in all of this is that we as a community cannot relax in our precautions until we are through to the other side,” Brake said. “It’s important we keep a level head when we see spikes in cases, and have that same level head when we go a week without seeing a new case.”
Beginning on March 3, the Iowa Department of Public Health urged travelers returning from Italy, Japan, and South Korea to isolate themselves at home for two weeks and begin monitoring their health for signs of the novel coronavirus that causes what is now called COVID-19.
At the same time, public health units across the nation were monitoring travelers returning from mainland China and Iran, in accordance with President Donald Trump's Task Force on Coronavirus.
Just five days later, IDPH announced the first three presumptive positive cases in the state, all in Johnson County. Those first three cases were travel-related and, at the time, the afflicted were recovering at home without complications.
On Monday, March 9, Governor Kim Reynolds signed a disaster proclamation following five more COVID-19 cases in the state, including one in neighboring Pottawattamie County. These cases were also related to travel.
On Friday, March 13, Governor Reynolds announced the first confirmed case in Harrison County. The resident was tested in Nebraska.
IDPH confirmed the first community-spread case on Saturday, March 14, in a resident of Dallas County.
The following day, Governor Reynolds ordered all schools in the state closed for a four-week period.
On Tuesday, March 17, two weeks after IDPH first urged travelers to self-quarantine, Governor Reynolds issued a State of Public Health Disaster Emergency.
Two weeks after the first Harrison County case was confirmed, three more Harrison County residents tested positive on Friday, March 27, bringing the local total to four.
The next day, that number increased with confirmation of a fifth positive test, and on Tuesday, March 31, a sixth case was confirmed with a seventh the following day.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, in a press conference on Monday, April 6, said that although Governor Reynolds and neighboring Nebraska Governor Ricketts had not issued a stay-at-home order, their recommendations are essentially the same.
The eighth confirmed COVID-19 case in Harrison County was announced the next day.
Are the Governor's recommendations enough and do they follow CDC recommendations? According to Brake, Harrison County residents should be aware that the smaller mitigation strategies, such as hand washing, social distancing, and isolation make a big impact.
“All of these things add up and really do save lives, he added. “If you look at CDC guidance on community mitigation of a disease, it’s safe to say we are in the ‘substantial’ stage of mitigation. The governor’s measures have pretty much covered the mitigation measures within that CDC guidance.”
Additionally, the impact of placing a stay-at-home, or shelter-in-place, order on the state might be diminished unless Nebraska, specifically Omaha, doesn't have a similar order in place.
Still, the community is reminded to follow CDC guidelines to reduce personal risk and protect their neighbors.
“Most everyone in the community has wanted to be proactive and learn more and do their part,” Brake said. “The more we can watch out for each other while continuing to follow mitigation guidelines, the sooner we will be through this.”
More cases are emerging with less common symptoms, including a loss of taste or smell, muscle aches diarrhea, nausea, headache, or dizziness.
Those who don't meet the testing criteria for the State Hygenic Lab can be tested through other labs, but results may not be received for about five days, according to Brake, while the SHL is returning results in less than two days.
“We’ve seen that COVID-19 is a complex disease that impacts different people many different ways. Because of that and because testing has been so limited, healthcare professionals have had to focus on the symptoms that impacted the highest percentage of people – fever, cough, shortness of breath,” Brake said. “As testing abilities grow, we’ll likely see more emphasis put on those symptoms that maybe occur in a lower percentage of people or are quite common in other illnesses – loss of smell/taste, muscle aches, irritability, etc.”
