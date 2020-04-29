1The June 2 primary election is going to be much different than in the past due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Iowans are encouraged to vote from home; however, Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate Jr. is allowing county auditors to combine precincts as well.
“For this upcoming election, the 13 precincts located throughout the county will be combined into one precinct that will be located at the Logan Community Center,” Harrison County Auditor Susan Bonham said. “By having only one precinct, it will allow for better monitoring of social distancing and proper disinfecting guidelines.”
A written request must be received by the auditor’s office before an absentee ballot can be mailed to the voter, according to Bonham. The deadline for the auditor’s office to receive the request is 5 p.m., Friday, May 22.
“Registered voters can expect to receive an absentee ballot request form in the mail at the end of April,” she added. “These absentee ballot request forms can also be found in the area newspapers and also online at www.sos.iowa.gov.”
Curbside voting will be available beginning Monday, May 4, at the Harrison County Auditor’s Office Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
“There will be designated parking spaces for curbside voting in the courthouse parking lot,” Bonham said. “Signs with assistance buttons will be at each parking space that will alert the auditor’s office that a voter wants to use curbside voting.”
Because Harrison County is in two legislative districts – District 17 and District 18, there will be two ballot styles each for Republican and Democrat ballots.
Republicans
On the Republican ticket, voters will find Joni Ernst for United States Senator as well as Matt Windschitl for State Representative in District 17 and Steven Holt for State Representative in District 18.
Five Republicans are vying to be the United States Representative in District 4. They are Steve King, Steven Reeder, Bret Richards, Jeremy Taylor, and Randy Feenstra.
Locally, in both Districts 17 and 18, John Straight is the sole Republican for the Board of Supervisors seat. There is no Republican candidate running for Harrison County Auditor.
Michael Jensen and Brandon Doiel are on the Republican ticket for Harrison County Sheriff.
Missouri Valley Police Chief Ed Murray, announced on Monday, April 27, that he is withdrawing from the race for personal reasons (see the separate story for more information about this decision). He had declared for the race in February.
On the Democrat ticket, voters can choose between Kimberly Graham, Theresa Greenfield, Eddie Mauro, Cal Woods, and Michael Franken for United States Senator.
J.D. Scholten is the sole Democrat running for the United States Representative for District 4, which includes both Districts 17 and 18.
Jan Creasman is the sole candidate for District 17 State Representative on the Democratic ticket, and Damon Hopkins is the sole Democrat on the ballot for District 18.
Locally, there is no Democratic candidate for the Harrison County Board of Supervisors. Susan Bonham is the candidate for Harrison County Auditor and Zachary Cavalier is running for Harrison County Sheriff as a Democrat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.