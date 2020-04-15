Notice is hereby given that the Southwest Iowa Planning Council (SWIPCO) located at 1501 SW 7th Street Atlantic, IA will hold a public hearing. The hearing is at 1:30 p.m. at 1501 SW 7th Street, Atlantic, IA on Thursday April 23, 2020. The purpose of this hearing is to discuss an application from SWIPCO to the Iowa Department of Transportation for financial assistance as follows:
SWIPCO requests state transit assistance and federal transit assistance (50% match) of approximately $624,359 and $1,171,632 respectively, for support of day-to-day transit operations.
These projects will not have a significant detrimental environmental effect on the area and no persons or business will be displaced by these activities. The projects are in conformance with the Transportation Improvement Program prepared by SWIPCO.
Any interested person or agency is invited to attend this hearing and speak for or against this application for funding. Written comments will be accepted at the above address through the date and time of the hearing specified above. For additional information call Mark Lander Transit Director at 712-243-4196 between 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., M-F.
MVTN 4-8-20
