In the Juvenile Court of Harrison County, Iowa at Logan
IN THE INTEREST OF: OB
A child/children
JUVENILE NUMBER JVJV001784
NOTICE OF HEARING – TERMINATION OF PARENT-CHILD RELATIONSHIP
TO: PATRICK BRAL
You are hereby notified that there is presently on file in this court a verified petition alleging that there are facts and grounds for the termination of the parent-child relationship.
You are further notified that a hearing on the merits of the petition has been set for the 25th day of March, 2020, at 1 o’clock P.M., before this court 3rd floor, Courthouse, Logan, Iowa.
You are further notified that said child shall be represented by counsel at all proceedings subsequent to the filing of this petition. If you desire counsel but believe you are financially unable to employ counsel, you must complete an “Application for Appointment of Counsel and Affidavit of Financial Condition of Parents.” Upon completion of said Application and Affidavit submitted to the Juvenile Probation Office, a hearing will be held on your ability to pay for your counsel.
You are further notified that the purpose of this hearing is to determine if all of the parents and child privileges, duties and powers with respect to each other should be terminated. Privileges, duties and powers include but are not limited to the right of visitation, right to determine the child’s future, the right to make decisions for the child, right to raise the child, and ends the responsibility to financially support the child. If termination is granted you will no longer have any legal rights to the child, nor the child have any legal rights to you parents, and the child can be adopted.
You are further notified that a hearing or proceedings may take place without your presence if you fail to appear after reasonable notification.
You are further notified that upon your request, the clerk shall issue subpoenas requiring the attendance and testimony of witnesses and the production of papers at the hearing.
Witness the undersigned
Clerk of said Court
With the seal thereof
hereunto fixed.
Logan.
DATED: February 14, 2020
If you require the assistance of auxiliary aids or services to participate in court because of a disability, immediately call your district ADA coordinator at 712-328-5883. (If you are hearing impaired, call Relay Iowa TTY at 1-800-735-2942.)
MVTN 2-21, 2-28, 3-6-20
