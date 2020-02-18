NOTICE OF HEARING ON DRAINAGE DISTRICT REPAIRS
FENSLER DRAINAGE DISTRICT
HARRISON & POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTIES, IOWA
TO: All property owners, encumbrances, lienholders, unknown heirs and claimants by will, to all whom it may concern, including the actual occupants of the land, or tract of land, described in and including Fensler Drainage District, Harrison County and Pottawattamie County, Iowa.
YOU AND EACH OF YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the Board of Trustees acting on behalf of Fensler Drainage District in Harrison County and Pottawattamie County has employed Troy Groth, P.E., Sundquist Engineering, P.C., as an engineer to determine the feasibility, necessity and benefit to Fensler Drainage District regarding the repairs project which would repair flood damage inflicted upon the drainage system of the named district.
YOU ARE FURTHER NOTIFIED that the engineer has filed his report with the Auditor of Pottawattamie County in which he finds that the lands of Fensler Drainage District will materially benefit by the repairs.
YOU ARE FURTHER NOTIFIED that this report and recommendations are on file in the office of the Pottawattamie County Auditor at the Courthouse in Council Bluffs, Iowa, for your information. Electronic copies of the report may be obtained via email by contacting the Auditor’s office at linda.swolley@pottcounty-ia.gov. You are encouraged to obtain a copy and review the same prior to the date set for the hearing in this notice. Said report has been reviewed and considered by the Board of the Trustees and the Board has tentatively approved it for consideration at public hearing.
YOU ARE FURTHER NOTIFIED that the Board of Trustees, acting on behalf of the Fensler Drainage District and in accordance with IOWA CODE, has fixed a time and place of public hearing on said report and proposed repairs for March 5, 2020 at 11:00 AM, in the Pottawattamie County Board Room, Pottawattamie County Courthouse, 227 S. 6th Street, Council Bluffs, Iowa. At said hearing, the Board of Trustees shall hear objections, as may be presented by and for any landowner in the district, to the feasibility of the recommended financial support of the Fensler Drainage District for the purpose of repairing the system. The report of the engineer, as filed herein, may be amended without further notice before final action is taken thereon by this Board of Trustees. This hearing may be continued from time to time without further notice as determined by the Board of Trustees.
YOU ARE FURTHER NOTIFIED THAT ALL OBJECTIONS TO THE ENGINEER’S REPORT OR TO ANY MATTER CONNECTED WITH THIS HEARING MUST BE IN WRITING AND FILED WITH THE POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY AUDITOR AT OR BEFORE THE TIME FIXED FOR HEARING. Any interested party may be heard in argument by himself/herself or by counsel. Anyone who fails to object in writing at or before the date of the hearing shall be held to have waived all objections in this matter. Any interested party may file a written statement in support of the project with the Auditor, at or before the date for hearing.
This notice is published and mailed as provided by law at the direction of the Board of Trustees, acting on behalf of the Fensler Drainage District.
Melvyn Houser
Pottawattamie County Auditor
MVTN 2-14-20
