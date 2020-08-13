TO: The following persons, political subdivisions, and entities named as owners of real estate within the Upper Soldier #1 Drainage District:
Alton, Leo F
Anderson, Edward J
Anderson, Tim J
Andrews, Beverly
Armstrong, Keith
B.T.S.C., LLC
Bates, Marcella
Baumfalk, Scott
Beers. Alisha
Beers, Carlton Edward
Birdsall, Ronnie K
Blazek, Philis A
Brainerd, Michael
Brezina, Randy
Brown, Billy Boyd
Brown, Jayne B
Brown, Laura
Brown, Robert A
Bryceson Revocable Trust, Larry J
Bryceson Revocable Trust, Sarah D
BCB Enterprise, LLC
Camenzind Farms LLC, Art
Carson, Michael L
Carson, Vicki L
Chandler, Melvin J Jr
Chlupacek Enterprises, LLC
Chlupacek, David A
Chlupacek, Lucinda G
Christensen, Eugene A.
Christensen, Leanna M
City of Pisgah
Clark, Craig
Clark, Denise D
Clark, Donald Scott
Clark, Dustin
Clark, Jeffrey L
Clark, Richard
Cleaver-McWilliams, Arron
Clemons, Bart A
Clemons, Traci A
Coleman, Michael
Community Bank
Community Bank EIN 42-0225290
Cox, Joshua
Cox, Thomas
Coyle, Darrell
CSL Iowa Systems, LLC
Dallas, Annabelle S
Dave Roberts Growth & Ventures, Inc
Day, Timothy F
Deitering Revoc Trst, Robert J
Dick, Priscilla A
Dilley, Richard
Doyel, Chad
Doyel, Wendy
Dreessen, Michael D
Dumond, Robann
Durfee, Bobbi
DDT Partnership
End Of The Road, LLC
Ericksen, Ernest A
Freihage, Annie L
Freihage, David W
Freihage, Eric
Freihage, Jennifer
Freihage, Jonathan David
Freihage, Macy Joy
Frisk, Trevor
Gaines, John
Ganoe, Kelsey J
Garrison, Kimala
Glenn, Heather R
Glenn, Thayne E
Gochenour Family Farms LLC
Gochenour, Jeffrey W
Gochenour, Karla J
Gochenour, Reanna
Gubbels, Laura
GSE LLC
Hall, Robert A
Hall, Wesley
Hammack, Darlene L
Hanner, Cassandra K
Hanner, Robert Joseph
Harris, Cheyenne M
Harris, James A
Harrison County
Herman Rev Trust, Linda Lee
Hildreth, Charles A
Hinkel, Loren G
Hinkel, Robert
Hinkel, Twylia
Holben, Rodney L
Holeton, Jeromy
Hollins, Travis
Howard Life Estate, Caroly Ilene
Howard, E Drew
Hussing, Peggy
Hussing, Ralph Laverne
Hutchinson, Beverly R
Hutchinson, Daniel R
Hutchinson, Pamela
Huttner, Brian
Huttner, Christina L
Hytrek, Twila L
Iowa Dept Of Natural Resources
Jackson Township
Jensen, Gale W
Jensen, Gary M.
Jensen, Mark R
Jenson, Meredith D
Jenson, Roger R
Jenson, Scott A
Johnson, Bruce C
Johnson, Edwin R
Johnson, Jane C
Kalskett, Charles
Kalskett, Kimberly
Kelley, Ronda
Kostinec III, Jerry J
Kruger, Dean
Lagois, Tammy J
Law, Wayne
Lawrenson, Amanda K
Lawrenson, Russell
Leclair, Anthony
Leisinger Family Farm, LLC
Leisinger Life Estate, Sharon
Loess Hills Haven,LLC
Loess Hills Lodge, LLC
Lunzman, Keith A
Madsen, Nichole
Mann, Dee Arion
Mann, Earl Jefferson
Marcum, Candace Lynn
Marcum, Shane A
Margheim, Wanita
McCall, Christopher
McClain, Deborah J
McCord, Nancy L.
McCurley, Benjamin A
McCurley, Denise R
McHugh, Lonnie D
McHugh, Nina L
McHugh, Vicki J
McWilliams, Daniel A
McWilliams, Dave Carl
McWilliams, Drew
Mesenbrink, Jackie
Methodist Church
Michael Family Trust, Duane L
Michael, Matt
Mitsch Life Estate, Frederick A & Frances L
Mitsch, Brandon Ivan
Mitsch, Frederick
Molitor, Michael C
Molitor, Rose Ella
Moore, Marcie
Morton, Jeremy J
Muldoon, Clint A.
Neill, Colton
Nixon, Jacqueline M
Noah, Ronald L
Noah, Todd C.
Noftsger, Timothy J
Norton, Cynthia Lee
Norton, Eric Eugene
Nuzum, Ernest
Olsen Investments, LC
Olsen Irr Liv Trust, Charles E
Olsen Liv Trust, Kenneth E
Olsen, Kenneth
Pape, Casey
Perina, Craig F.
Peters, Carolynn M
Peters, Judith A
Petersen, Sharon K
Pfeifer, Ronald L
Phoenix Ridge, LLC
Picard, Steven
Pike, Keith W
Pisgah Poultry, LLC
Pisgah Town
Pitt, Jacob D
Pospisil, Dalton
Pruett, Duane Jr
R L D S Church
R.G. Trucking, LLC
Radloff, Fred C
Radloff, Nancy L
Rains Etal, James A
Rains, James A
Rains, Marguerite
Rauber, Joe
Ravnsborg, Dwight
Reed, Claudia
Riley, Lacie R
Rounds, Alberta B.
Rounds, Todd C.
Ruffcorn, Dennis J
Schumacher Funeral Home Inc
Scott, Janis L
Seabury Revocable Trust, Edwin D.
Seabury Revocable Trust, Pauline E.
Shearer, Lucy J
Shelton, Candace
Sherer, Leslie E
Sherer, Michael P
Shriners Hosp For Crippl Child
Smith, AnGee K
Smith, Bruce D.
Smith, David
Smith, David A.
Smith, Shasta
Snodgrass, Daniel
Springer, Eric Charles
Starkweather, Christine
State Of Iowa
Stevens, Carol D
Storm, Kathleen
Stowell, Karen S
Stratton, Delbert W
Taggart, Rene
Taggart, Shane
Tedford, Kelly R.
Tedford, Robert E
Thomas, David J
Thomas, Myrna J
United Methodist, Church
Upper Soldier Drainage District #1
Wallis, Debra L
Wallis, Lyle J
Watkins, Michele L.
Weisman, Kevin R
Whetstone, Kenneth M
Whetstone, Lois A
Whetstone, Steven
White, Jack
Wichers, Russell D
Wilson, Craig A
Wilson, Karen
Winther, Jamie C
Witzel, Mark
Wood, Robin
Woodward Irrev Living Trst, Ronny R & Kathleen M
Woodward, Gaylene
Woodward, Kathleen M
Woodward, Ronny R
Woodward, Terry E
AND TO all lien holders and encumbrancers and to all persons in actual occupancy of any tract of land within said District, and to whom this may concern:
YOU AND EACH OF YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that on the 9th day of July, 2020, the report of Sundquist Engineering, drainage engineers for the Upper Soldier #1 Drainage District, was filed in the Harrison County Auditor’s Office in the Courthouse in Logan, Iowa. This report investigated repairs for the Upper Soldier #1 Drainage District. Said report can be reviewed during the normal business hours of 7:00 A.M. to 4:30 P.M., Monday through Friday.
YOU ARE FURTHER NOTIFIED that the Board of Trustees of the Upper Soldier #1 Drainage District has set hearing on said report for August 20, 2020 at 9:00 A.M. in the Harrison County Supervisors Office, second floor, Courthouse, Logan, Iowa.
YOU ARE FURTHER NOTIFIED that at said hearing the Board will review said report, consider objections thereto and, by proper order, may affirm, or deny said report.
YOU ARE FURTHER NOTIFIED that all objections to said report must be in writing and filed in the office of the Harrison County Auditor at or before the time set for such hearing.
Of all of the above, you should take notice and govern yourself accordingly.
Dated this 9th day of July, 2020.
John Straight
Chairman of the Upper Soldier #1 Drainage District
I attest that a copy of this notice was mailed by ordinary mail to the above names at the addresses on file in the Auditor’s office on Monday, July 20, 2020.
MVTN 7-29-20
