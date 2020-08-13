TO: The following persons, political subdivisions, and entities named as owners of real estate within the Upper Soldier #1 Drainage District:

Alton, Leo F

Anderson, Edward J

Anderson, Tim J

Andrews, Beverly

Armstrong, Keith

B.T.S.C., LLC

Bates, Marcella

Baumfalk, Scott

Beers. Alisha

Beers, Carlton Edward

Birdsall, Ronnie K

Blazek, Philis A

Brainerd, Michael

Brezina, Randy

Brown, Billy Boyd

Brown, Jayne B

Brown, Laura

Brown, Robert A

Bryceson Revocable Trust, Larry J

Bryceson Revocable Trust, Sarah D

BCB Enterprise, LLC

Camenzind Farms LLC, Art

Carson, Michael L

Carson, Vicki L

Chandler, Melvin J Jr

Chlupacek Enterprises, LLC

Chlupacek, David A

Chlupacek, Lucinda G

Christensen, Eugene A.

Christensen, Leanna M

City of Pisgah

Clark, Craig

Clark, Denise D

Clark, Donald Scott

Clark, Dustin

Clark, Jeffrey L

Clark, Richard

Cleaver-McWilliams, Arron

Clemons, Bart A

Clemons, Traci A

Coleman, Michael

Community Bank

Community Bank EIN 42-0225290

Cox, Joshua

Cox, Thomas

Coyle, Darrell

CSL Iowa Systems, LLC

Dallas, Annabelle S

Dave Roberts Growth & Ventures, Inc

Day, Timothy F

Deitering Revoc Trst, Robert J

Dick, Priscilla A

Dilley, Richard

Doyel, Chad

Doyel, Wendy

Dreessen, Michael D

Dumond, Robann

Durfee, Bobbi

DDT Partnership

End Of The Road, LLC

Ericksen, Ernest A

Freihage, Annie L

Freihage, David W

Freihage, Eric

Freihage, Jennifer

Freihage, Jonathan David

Freihage, Macy Joy

Frisk, Trevor

Gaines, John

Ganoe, Kelsey J

Garrison, Kimala

Glenn, Heather R

Glenn, Thayne E

Gochenour Family Farms LLC

Gochenour, Jeffrey W

Gochenour, Karla J

Gochenour, Reanna

Gubbels, Laura

GSE LLC

Hall, Robert A

Hall, Wesley

Hammack, Darlene L

Hanner, Cassandra K

Hanner, Robert Joseph

Harris, Cheyenne M

Harris, James A

Harrison County

Herman Rev Trust, Linda Lee

Hildreth, Charles A

Hinkel, Loren G

Hinkel, Robert

Hinkel, Twylia

Holben, Rodney L

Holeton, Jeromy

Hollins, Travis

Howard Life Estate, Caroly Ilene

Howard, E Drew

Hussing, Peggy

Hussing, Ralph Laverne

Hutchinson, Beverly R

Hutchinson, Daniel R

Hutchinson, Pamela

Huttner, Brian

Huttner, Christina L

Hytrek, Twila L

Iowa Dept Of Natural Resources

Jackson Township

Jensen, Gale W

Jensen, Gary M.

Jensen, Mark R

Jenson, Meredith D

Jenson, Roger R

Jenson, Scott A

Johnson, Bruce C

Johnson, Edwin R

Johnson, Jane C

Kalskett, Charles

Kalskett, Kimberly

Kelley, Ronda

Kostinec III, Jerry J

Kruger, Dean

Lagois, Tammy J

Law, Wayne

Lawrenson, Amanda K

Lawrenson, Russell

Leclair, Anthony

Leisinger Family Farm, LLC

Leisinger Life Estate, Sharon

Loess Hills Haven,LLC

Loess Hills Lodge, LLC

Lunzman, Keith A

Madsen, Nichole

Mann, Dee Arion

Mann, Earl Jefferson

Marcum, Candace Lynn

Marcum, Shane A

Margheim, Wanita

McCall, Christopher

McClain, Deborah J

McCord, Nancy L.

McCurley, Benjamin A

McCurley, Denise R

McHugh, Lonnie D

McHugh, Nina L

McHugh, Vicki J

McWilliams, Daniel A

McWilliams, Dave Carl

McWilliams, Drew

Mesenbrink, Jackie

Methodist Church

Michael Family Trust, Duane L

Michael, Matt

Mitsch Life Estate, Frederick A & Frances L

Mitsch, Brandon Ivan

Mitsch, Frederick

Molitor, Michael C

Molitor, Rose Ella

Moore, Marcie

Morton, Jeremy J

Muldoon, Clint A.

Neill, Colton

Nixon, Jacqueline M

Noah, Ronald L

Noah, Todd C.

Noftsger, Timothy J

Norton, Cynthia Lee

Norton, Eric Eugene

Nuzum, Ernest

Olsen Investments, LC

Olsen Irr Liv Trust, Charles E

Olsen Liv Trust, Kenneth E

Olsen, Kenneth

Pape, Casey

Perina, Craig F.

Peters, Carolynn M

Peters, Judith A

Petersen, Sharon K

Pfeifer, Ronald L

Phoenix Ridge, LLC

Picard, Steven

Pike, Keith W

Pisgah Poultry, LLC

Pisgah Town

Pitt, Jacob D

Pospisil, Dalton

Pruett, Duane Jr

R L D S Church

R.G. Trucking, LLC

Radloff, Fred C

Radloff, Nancy L

Rains Etal, James A

Rains, James A

Rains, Marguerite

Rauber, Joe

Ravnsborg, Dwight

Reed, Claudia

Riley, Lacie R

Rounds, Alberta B.

Rounds, Todd C.

Ruffcorn, Dennis J

Schumacher Funeral Home Inc

Scott, Janis L

Seabury Revocable Trust, Edwin D.

Seabury Revocable Trust, Pauline E.

Shearer, Lucy J

Shelton, Candace

Sherer, Leslie E

Sherer, Michael P

Shriners Hosp For Crippl Child

Smith, AnGee K

Smith, Bruce D.

Smith, David

Smith, David A.

Smith, Shasta

Snodgrass, Daniel

Springer, Eric Charles

Starkweather, Christine

State Of Iowa

Stevens, Carol D

Storm, Kathleen

Stowell, Karen S

Stratton, Delbert W

Taggart, Rene

Taggart, Shane

Tedford, Kelly R.

Tedford, Robert E

Thomas, David J

Thomas, Myrna J

United Methodist, Church

Upper Soldier Drainage District #1

Wallis, Debra L

Wallis, Lyle J

Watkins, Michele L.

Weisman, Kevin R

Whetstone, Kenneth M

Whetstone, Lois A

Whetstone, Steven

White, Jack

Wichers, Russell D

Wilson, Craig A

Wilson, Karen

Winther, Jamie C

Witzel, Mark

Wood, Robin

Woodward Irrev Living Trst, Ronny R & Kathleen M

Woodward, Gaylene

Woodward, Kathleen M

Woodward, Ronny R

Woodward, Terry E

AND TO all lien holders and encumbrancers and to all persons in actual occupancy of any tract of land within said District, and to whom this may concern:

YOU AND EACH OF YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that on the 9th day of July, 2020, the report of Sundquist Engineering, drainage engineers for the Upper Soldier #1 Drainage District, was filed in the Harrison County Auditor’s Office in the Courthouse in Logan, Iowa. This report investigated repairs for the Upper Soldier #1 Drainage District. Said report can be reviewed during the normal business hours of 7:00 A.M. to 4:30 P.M., Monday through Friday.

YOU ARE FURTHER NOTIFIED that the Board of Trustees of the Upper Soldier #1 Drainage District has set hearing on said report for August 20, 2020 at 9:00 A.M. in the Harrison County Supervisors Office, second floor, Courthouse, Logan, Iowa.

YOU ARE FURTHER NOTIFIED that at said hearing the Board will review said report, consider objections thereto and, by proper order, may affirm, or deny said report.

YOU ARE FURTHER NOTIFIED that all objections to said report must be in writing and filed in the office of the Harrison County Auditor at or before the time set for such hearing.

Of all of the above, you should take notice and govern yourself accordingly.

Dated this 9th day of July, 2020.

John Straight

Chairman of the Upper Soldier #1 Drainage District

I attest that a copy of this notice was mailed by ordinary mail to the above names at the addresses on file in the Auditor’s office on Monday, July 20, 2020.

MVTN 7-29-20

