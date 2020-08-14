TO: The following persons, political subdivisions, and entities named as owners of real estate within the South Noble Lake Drainage District:
Calacci, Benjamin J Life Estate
7 Kin Legalo LLC
Nolan, Elizabeth A Life Estate
Hoyt, Daniel M-Dale Ann
Iowa State Conservation Commission IDNR Land Acquisition/Mgmnt Bur
Kensinger, Timothy-Frances Trust
Martens, Robert E
Axtell, Rozanne M
Martens, Jack A
Martens, Jeffrey L
Meade Brothers LLC
Nolan Amalgamated LLC
Nolan, Elizabeth A
Nolan, Clemencia F C/O Martin Nolan
Nolan Childrens Trust
Nolan, Patricia
Nolan, Richard Joseph
Otto Family Farms LLC
Rockford Farms Inc C/O Corey Mcintosh
Rockford Township C/O County Engineer
Schwertley Pioneer Trust
Schwertley, James Trustee Nolan, Elizabeth A
United States of America, C/O Shirley L Karman U S Dept Of Interior Fish & Wildlife Service
Wagner, Frank J-M Barbara
AND TO all lien holders and encumbrancers and to all persons in actual occupancy of any tract of land within said District, and to whom this may concern:
YOU AND EACH OF YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that on the 16th day of July, 2020, the report of Sundquist Engineering, drainage engineers for the South Noble Lake Drainage District, was filed in the Pottawattamie County Auditor’s Office in the Courthouse in Council Bluffs, Iowa. This report investigated repairs for the South Noble Lake Drainage District. Said report can be reviewed during the normal business hours of 8:00 A.M. to 4:30 P.M., Monday through Friday. In addition can be viewed on Pottawattamie County-ia.gov, Auditor/Drainage.
https://www.pottcounty-ia.gov/files/auditor/south_noble_lake_engineers_report_10503.pdf
YOU ARE FURTHER NOTIFIED that the Board of Trustees of the South Noble Lake Drainage District has set hearing on said report for September 8, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. in the Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors Hearing Room, second floor, Courthouse, 227 South 6th Street Council Bluffs, Iowa, 51501.
Please note:
You may participate in this meeting via:
-In person: Limited number of attendees allowed in Board Hearing Room due to Governor’s self-distancing order
-YouTube, at: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeP9ZQIBgMpuSyOprlyMl6g
-Telephone Conference call: (712) 328-5848
YOU ARE FURTHER NOTIFIED that at said hearing the Board will review said report, consider objections thereto and, by proper order, may affirm, or deny said report.
YOU ARE FURTHER NOTIFIED that all objections to said report must be in writing and filed in the office of the Pottawattamie County Auditor at or before the time set for such hearing.
Dated this 3rd day of August, 2020.
Scott Belt
Trustee of the South Noble Lake Drainage District
I attest that a copy of this notice was mailed by ordinary mail to the above names at the addresses on file in the Auditor’s office on Tuesday, August 4, 2020.
Signed: Melvyn Houser
Pottawattamie County Auditor
MVTN 8-12-20
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.