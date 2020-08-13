TO: The following persons, political subdivisions, and entities named as owners of real estate within the Soldier Valley Drainage District:

Alexander Revocable Trust, Beverly J

Allmon, Thomas W

Alton Living Trust, Gloria J

Andersen, John

Anderson Trust 2018, Betty V.

Armbrust Investments LLC, W&D

Armstrong, Larry F

Asset 90047, LLC

At&T Communications

Babe, Ricky

Bair, Kiley

Baldwin, Lance A

Baldwin, Patricia S

Baldwin, Richard J

Ballenger Farms, LLC

Baratta-Koch, Dana

Barr Land Company LLC

Barrineau Life Est, Diane

Barrineau, Barry B

Barta Estate, James R.

Barta 2016 Trust, Jack R

Barta, James R

Baxter, David

Baxter, Dawna J

Baxter, Michael D

Beatty, Greg

Bedsaul, Sharon Lee

Beebe, Jeanette

Beebe, Kent

Bell Trust, Cole T.

Bell Trust, Ronald J.

Bellville, Glen A

Bertelsen, Jeremy S

Bertelson Bros Inc

Bertelson, Kim D

Birdsall, Carol M

Birdsall, Michael D

Blankenship Revoc Trust, Kathryn A

Blomgren Life Estate, Carl V

Booher Farms, LLC

Booher, Patty A

Bothwell, Thomas J

Boucher Marital Trust, Joel S

Boucher, Joyce A

Bowers, Arthur D & Phyllis J

Brady, Jack

Brady, Melissa

Breeling, Beverly A

Breeling, Roy

Bridgeman, Anthony

Briggs, Barbara I

Briggs, Franklin D

Brosnahan, Eric Daniel

Brown, Billy B

Brown, Shawna R.

Bryceson Revocable Trust, Larry J

Bryceson Revocable Trust, Sarah D

Bub’s Girls, Inc

Burcham & Assoc Limited Part

Burcham Family Farm, LLC

Burcham, Robert

Buss, Bunita M

Buss, Larry S

Busson, Robert E

C W Kellogg Farms, LC

Cann, Joseph C

Carey, Steven LeRoy

Carlrosa Farms LLC

Chicago Northwest RR

Church Of Christ

City Of Mondamin

Clark, Ann M

Clark, Craig

Clark, Dale A

Clark, Denise D

Clark, Eldon D

Clark, Jeffrey L

Clark, Joann A

Clark, Lary Joel

Clark, Richard

Cleaver 2006 Trust, Carol Rae

Cleaver, Jeremy

Cleaver, Michelle

Clemons, Bart A

Clemons, Traci A

Clinkenbeard, Marilyn M

Cloyd, Randell J

Conyers, Cynthia L

Cooper Family Trust

Cooper Marital Trust

Cooper, Sharon K

Cooper, Susan J

Cossel, Bill

Coyle, Becky A

Coyle, Richard T

Creasman, Janice Eileen Doumakes

Cross, Mary Margaret

Cross, William G

Crowder, Aleacia R

Cuthrell Family Trust

CSL Iowa Systems, LLC

Davis, Anne Margaret

Davis, Dale P

Davis, Dennis W

Davis, Kimberly

Day, Joy E

Daykin Property Trust Agreement, Frank

Dea Trust, Mike & Sally

Deavers, Charles

Deitering Farms, LLC

Deitering Revoc Trst, Robert J

Deitering Revoc Trust, Mildred L

Deitering, Beverly Jean

Deyen, Donald J

Dick, Rosina M

Dinovo, Paula D

Dinovo, Richard F

Dockweiler, Ronn D

Doeschot, Cindi L

Dorrance, Ronald

Dorrance, Ronald E III

Doty Revocable Trust, John

Downen, Daniel

Downen, Deanna

Downs, Ronda Lee

Dresen, Jamie

Dugdale Testamentry Trust, Wayne

DAOS Construction, Inc.

Earlywine, Ethan James

Earlywine, Matthew J

Earlywine, Patricia

Eckels, John M

Edmonds, Kathleen

Edmonds, L Geraldine

Ehlert Trust, Duane W

Ehlert Trust, Myrna L

Ehlert, Connie L

Elliott, Sarah D

Evans, Jan

Evans, Rowdy

Evers, Jeffrey

Evers, Mark A

Eyberg, Chris E

Eyberg, Peggy Sue

Fairchild, William E

Farris, Debra A

Farris, Randy

Faylor, Linda

Faylor, Timothy D

Fichter, Megan L

Fichter, Randy A

Fitzgerald, Michael P

Ford, Dawn J

Ford, John C

Franck, Adam

Friedman, Linda

Fuller, William R

Gamble, William R

Garnas, Mary

Gibson, Jeremy Eugene

Glennie, Forbes G Jr

Glennie, John

Glennie, Myrna J

Gochenour Family Farms LLC

Gochenour, Eugene R

Gochenour, Jeffrey W

Gochenour, Karla J

Gochenour, Pamela J

Gochenour, Paul

Godden Iowa Farm Trust, Genee E.

Graff, David C

Graff, Jennifer

Graybill Revoc Trust, Joyce E

Green-Kirsch Revocable Trust, Carol S

Green, Craig

Green, Joan

Green, Larry

Green, Lowell V

Green, Michael

Grooms, Julia A.

Gundy Trust, Sharon A.

Gute, Jeffrey J

Guttau Revocable Trust, Betty A

Guttau Revocable Trust, Donald V

Guttau, Glenna M

Guttau, James

Guttau, Larry

Guttau, Michael

H & H Farms, GP

Hall Family Ltd Partnership

Hall, Robert A

Hamernik, Joshua F

Hansen Funnel Trust, Brian W.

Hansen Funnel Trust, Donna M.

Hansen Funnel Trust, Richard J.

Hansen Funnel Trust, Sarah A.

Hansen, Robert T

Hanson GST Exempt Qualif Marital Trust, Augustus

Hanson Qualified Marital Trust, Augustus

Hardscratch Farms, LLC

Hardy, Jason

Hardy, Melissa K

Hardy, Richard D

Harrison County

Hausman, Marvin P

Heartland Property Coop

Heisterkamp Life Estate, Geraldine I

Heisterkamp Life Estate, Ronald L

Heisterkamp, Heath

Heisterkamp, Jared

Heisterkamp, Kirk B

Higgins, Christopher

Hildreth, Connie

Hildreth, Marvin Lynn

Hillman, Randy R

Hinkel II, Henry M

Hinkel, Darla Rae

Hinkel, Gordon Duane

Hinkel, Pamela

Hinkel, Steven

Hirst, Ellis G

Hoden, Aaron W

Hodgson Trust, JoAnn

Hogue, Wanda L

Holte, Carrie A

Hoss, Bart D

Hoss, Charlotte J

Houston, Amy S

Howrey, Christina J

Howrey, Jamie J

Hubbard, Becky L

Hubbard, Horace F

Hulsebus, Forrest Lee

Hutchinson, Barbara J

Hutchinson, Pamela

Interstate 29

Iowa Dept Of Natural Resources

Iowa Power & Light Co

Iowa State Cons Comm

Iowa State Highway Commission

Iske, Brian

Jackson, Cory J

Jacob, Brian A

Janousek, Joseph R

Janousek, Marta G

Jarosz, Thomas Joseph

Jensen, Gale W

Jensen, Gary M.

Johnson, Jeremiah S

Johnston Trust, J J

Johnston, Michael J

Jones, Heather

Jones, Tammy Jo

Kelley, Michael R

Kelly Lane Farms, Inc

Kephart, Brandon

King Agri Sales, Inc

King Family Foundation, Dean J.

King, Donna S

King, Karol D

King, Larry D

King, Mary Thomas

King, Robert G

King, Rozanne

Kirk Revocable Living Trust, Mary Lou

Kirlin, Susan K

Kirlin, William W

Klein, Daniel I

Klein, Janice A

Kline, Kenneth W

Kline, Mara J

Knadle Irrevocable Trust, Donna O

Knadle Revoc Trust, Doyle A

Koch, Jason

Kollmorgen, Joan

Kontz, Matthew A.

Kreifels Living Trust, Barbara A

Kron, Merle C

Kuhlman, David W

L.O. Sandbar, LLC

Lamprecht, Anita J

Lamprecht, John M.

Lamprecht, Mylan

Landon, Steven C

Larsen, Marlys M

Larsen, Ray R

Lautrup, Teresa

Lawrenson, Amanda K

Lawrenson, Kellene

Lawrenson, Ronald

Lawrenson, Russell E

Lawrenson, Susan E

Layton, Harold

Lewis, James H

Lewis, Penny G

Lewis, Robert L

Lewis, Sonja

Lightwine Funnel Trust, Myrna A

Liljedahl, Michael L

Lindgren, Denise E

Lindhorst Trust Agreement, Arlene M

Livalou, LLC

Loess Hills Haven,LLC

Loutomco, Inc

Lunzman, Keith A

Mahoney Trust, Amy Lou

Mahoney Trust, Wendell L

Main Trail, LLC

Marshall, Paul

Maule Living Trust, James A

Maule Living Trust, Susan G

Mauney, Helen

Mauney, Steve

Mausbach, Christopher M.

Mauseth, Alan L

Mauseth, Ryan

McClannahan, Gene

McClannahan, Joyce A

McClannahan, Larry Dean

McClannahan, Royal

McClannahan, Teri D

McColley Life Estate, MaryAnn

McColley, Peggy

McCoy, Robert A

McCoy, Wendi R

McFerrin, Shari

McIntosh, Jason F.

McIntosh, Karen S

McIntosh, Roger

McIntosh, Tom

Mefferd, Shawn

Melichar, Loretta Lynn

Melichar, Mark T

Merritt, Devin

Mether, Anita

Methodist Church

Meyer,Michael&Olenius,Patricia

Michael Family Trust, Duane L

Midstates Bank, National Assoc

Miller Trust Agreement, Jeffrey F

Miller Trust Agreement, Suzanne A

Missouri River Farms, LLC

Mock, Jessica

Modale United Methodist Church

Mondamin Baptist Church

Mondamin Rlds Church

Morrow Revocable Trust, James S Jr & Kathleen A

Morrow Revocable Trust, Mary Lou

Morrow, James S

Morrow, Patricia

Motz, Rhonda M

Motz, Roger L

Mulvihill Life Estate, Mary A Mulvihill

Mulvihill, Goeffrey

Murphy, Justin Michael

Murray, Terry

Myers, David L

Myler, June M.

Neff, Ardith

Neill, Colton

Neill, Duane R

Neill, Janet M

Neill, Jeffrey A

Neill, Kathi

Neill, Marvin

Neill, Robert

Neill, Ruth

Neill, Tamera

Newton, James

Nichols, John E

Nichols, Vivian G

Nicola, Joel

Nunez, Anthony J

Nuzum, Lee

Oliver, Linda J

Oliver, Nicholas R

Olsen Investments LC

Olsen Trust, Betty L

Olsen, Edward C

Olsen, Kathy A

Olsen, Randal H

Olsen, Wanda M

Olson Trust, Lanny E

Olson Trust, Margaret A

Parker, Janice

Parker, Leonard

Pauley, Patrick J

Pauley, Sandra B

Pauli, Donella

Pekarek, Lori K

Pekarek, Robert R

Perez, Rufino Cortez

Perry, Andrea D

Perry, Kenneth A

Perry, Patrick K

Pettid, Andrea Michelle

Petzoldt, Cathy

Petzoldt, Jonathan

Phoenix Ridge, LLC

Pittz, Cindy Lee

Pittz, Vaughn

Plath, Barbara J

Plath, Roger J

Pospisil, Joshua L

Powell, Don E

Prairie Hill Farms LLC

Quest IRA

R & P Riesenberg Family Revocable Trust

Rains Etal, James A

Rains, James

Rains, Marguarite

Ravnsborg, Dwight

Reorganized Church

Rhedin, Josh

Rife, Brian L

Rife, Danny D

Rife, David J

Rife, David J II

Rife, Dustin M

Rife, Florine M

Rife, Gail A

Rife, Justin L

Rife, Kalsie F

Rife, Larry E

Rife, Rodney L

Rife, Roger

Rife, Sheryl Anne

Rife, Tara

Rigg, Heidi A

Rigg, Nathan E

Rocking K Ranch, LLC

Roden, Daniel

Roden, David

Roden, Jane

Roden, Royl G

Ruffcorn Family Trust

Ruffcorn, Charles W

Ruffcorn, Leonard E & Lena

Ruffcorn, Michael C

Ruffcorn, Richard L

Sacred Heart Church

Salter Living Trust, Charles A & Marylin J

Salter, Carolyn

Salter, Franklin J

Sampson III, Herbert M

Schmidt Revocable Trust, William W

Schwertley, Dwight T

Schwertley, William F

Scott, Janis Lovetta

Seabury Revocable Trust, Edwin D.

Seabury Revocable Trust, Pauline E.

Seago, Jeffrey R

Seago, Mary M

Shearer Revocable Trust, Travis and Janet

Shearer, Bradley K

Shearer, Jillian K

Shearer, Peggy Jo

Shearer, Ricky L

Shelton, Darlene

Shelton, Jeffrey J

Shelton, Jerry

Shelton, John S

Shelton, Sharon K

Shepard, Kimberly

Shriners Hosp For Crippl Child

Shurts, Ricky Lee

Siekman, Brett

Sirius Farms, LLC

Small, Gary D

Small, James D

Small, Joan C

Smith, Gary L

Sorey, Judy

Speck, Devon M

Splittgerber Trust, Duane E

Spooner Family Living Trust

State Of Iowa

Stevens, Gary L

Stevens, Larry Brooks

Stevens, Lawrence

Stevens, Leo

Stevens, Lois M

Stevens, Mike

Stevens, Patrick A

Stevens, Travis L

Stevenson, Andrew A

Stevenson, Hillary M.

Stirtz Farms, Inc

Stirtz, Drew

Stirtz, Starlene Ann

Stolz, Cassandra J

Stolz, Jacqueline S

Stolz, Jerry D

Stolz, Ryan

Stonecipher, Steven

Straw Family Living Trust

Taggart Services dba Cherry Top Cafe

Tamisea, Cheryl

Tamisiea, Francis

Tamisiea, Mark

Taylo, Ryane R

Taylor, Chelsea L

Thayer, Kimberly A

Thieschafer Family Trust, Bernus A

Thieschafer, Paul

Thomas Trust of 2016, Rolland F & Carolyn S

Thomas, Allen R

Thomas, Kimberly Jean

Thompson, Danny J

Thompson, Kathleen K.

Tjaket Corp

Town Of Mondamin

Trine, Gary M

Vana, Donald Leo

Vana, Judy L

Vana, Kathryn Elizabeth

Vandarwarka, Alfred D

Vandarwarka, Janice M.

Vogt, Jennifer J

Voster, Dean D

Walker Trust, Mark S & Pamela R

Wallis Family Irrevocable Trust

Wallis Life Est, Mae Juanita

Wallis, Arthur

Wallis, Dorothy B

Wallis, Dorothy E

Wallis, Duane V Jr

Wallis, Gregory T

Wallis, Malvern J

Weigelt, Gwen

Weldon, Ann

Weldon, Shayne

Weldon, Tara

West Harrison School

White, Nancy J

Wiebusch Revocable Trust, Connie R

Wiebusch Revocable Trust, Jerry L

Williams, Bradley E

Wilson, Orville

Wininger, Dusti Rose

Wininger, Stephanie Diane

Wolfe, Marita

Wood, Gregory Anthony

Wood, Kathi L

WIlson, Chad L

Zahner, Thomas J

Zima Insurance & Invest Inc

11T IA, LLC

AND TO all lien holders and encumbrancers and to all persons in actual occupancy of any tract of land within said District, and to whom this may concern:

YOU AND EACH OF YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that on the 9th day of July, 2020, the report of Sundquist Engineering, drainage engineers for the Soldier Valley Drainage District, was filed in the Harrison County Auditor’s Office in the Courthouse in Logan, Iowa. This report investigated repairs for the Soldier Valley Drainage District. Said report can be reviewed during the normal business hours of 7:00 A.M. to 4:30 P.M., Monday through Friday.

YOU ARE FURTHER NOTIFIED that the Board of Trustees of the Soldier Valley Drainage District has set hearing on said report for August 20, 2020 at 9:15 A.M. in the Harrison County Supervisors Office, second floor, Courthouse, Logan, Iowa.

YOU ARE FURTHER NOTIFIED that at said hearing the Board will review said report, consider objections thereto and, by proper order, may affirm, or deny said report.

YOU ARE FURTHER NOTIFIED that all objections to said report must be in writing and filed in the office of the Harrison County Auditor at or before the time set for such hearing.

Of all of the above, you should take notice and govern yourself accordingly.

Dated this 9th day of July, 2020.

John Straight

Chairman of the Soldier Valley Drainage District

I attest that a copy of this notice was mailed by ordinary mail to the above names at the addresses on file in the Auditor’s office on Monday, July 20, 2020.

