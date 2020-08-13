TO: The following persons, political subdivisions, and entities named as owners of real estate within the Soldier Valley Drainage District:
Alexander Revocable Trust, Beverly J
Allmon, Thomas W
Alton Living Trust, Gloria J
Andersen, John
Anderson Trust 2018, Betty V.
Armbrust Investments LLC, W&D
Armstrong, Larry F
Asset 90047, LLC
At&T Communications
Babe, Ricky
Bair, Kiley
Baldwin, Lance A
Baldwin, Patricia S
Baldwin, Richard J
Ballenger Farms, LLC
Baratta-Koch, Dana
Barr Land Company LLC
Barrineau Life Est, Diane
Barrineau, Barry B
Barta Estate, James R.
Barta 2016 Trust, Jack R
Barta, James R
Baxter, David
Baxter, Dawna J
Baxter, Michael D
Beatty, Greg
Bedsaul, Sharon Lee
Beebe, Jeanette
Beebe, Kent
Bell Trust, Cole T.
Bell Trust, Ronald J.
Bellville, Glen A
Bertelsen, Jeremy S
Bertelson Bros Inc
Bertelson, Kim D
Birdsall, Carol M
Birdsall, Michael D
Blankenship Revoc Trust, Kathryn A
Blomgren Life Estate, Carl V
Booher Farms, LLC
Booher, Patty A
Bothwell, Thomas J
Boucher Marital Trust, Joel S
Boucher, Joyce A
Bowers, Arthur D & Phyllis J
Brady, Jack
Brady, Melissa
Breeling, Beverly A
Breeling, Roy
Bridgeman, Anthony
Briggs, Barbara I
Briggs, Franklin D
Brosnahan, Eric Daniel
Brown, Billy B
Brown, Shawna R.
Bryceson Revocable Trust, Larry J
Bryceson Revocable Trust, Sarah D
Bub’s Girls, Inc
Burcham & Assoc Limited Part
Burcham Family Farm, LLC
Burcham, Robert
Buss, Bunita M
Buss, Larry S
Busson, Robert E
C W Kellogg Farms, LC
Cann, Joseph C
Carey, Steven LeRoy
Carlrosa Farms LLC
Chicago Northwest RR
Church Of Christ
City Of Mondamin
Clark, Ann M
Clark, Craig
Clark, Dale A
Clark, Denise D
Clark, Eldon D
Clark, Jeffrey L
Clark, Joann A
Clark, Lary Joel
Clark, Richard
Cleaver 2006 Trust, Carol Rae
Cleaver, Jeremy
Cleaver, Michelle
Clemons, Bart A
Clemons, Traci A
Clinkenbeard, Marilyn M
Cloyd, Randell J
Conyers, Cynthia L
Cooper Family Trust
Cooper Marital Trust
Cooper, Sharon K
Cooper, Susan J
Cossel, Bill
Coyle, Becky A
Coyle, Richard T
Creasman, Janice Eileen Doumakes
Cross, Mary Margaret
Cross, William G
Crowder, Aleacia R
Cuthrell Family Trust
CSL Iowa Systems, LLC
Davis, Anne Margaret
Davis, Dale P
Davis, Dennis W
Davis, Kimberly
Day, Joy E
Daykin Property Trust Agreement, Frank
Dea Trust, Mike & Sally
Deavers, Charles
Deitering Farms, LLC
Deitering Revoc Trst, Robert J
Deitering Revoc Trust, Mildred L
Deitering, Beverly Jean
Deyen, Donald J
Dick, Rosina M
Dinovo, Paula D
Dinovo, Richard F
Dockweiler, Ronn D
Doeschot, Cindi L
Dorrance, Ronald
Dorrance, Ronald E III
Doty Revocable Trust, John
Downen, Daniel
Downen, Deanna
Downs, Ronda Lee
Dresen, Jamie
Dugdale Testamentry Trust, Wayne
DAOS Construction, Inc.
Earlywine, Ethan James
Earlywine, Matthew J
Earlywine, Patricia
Eckels, John M
Edmonds, Kathleen
Edmonds, L Geraldine
Ehlert Trust, Duane W
Ehlert Trust, Myrna L
Ehlert, Connie L
Elliott, Sarah D
Evans, Jan
Evans, Rowdy
Evers, Jeffrey
Evers, Mark A
Eyberg, Chris E
Eyberg, Peggy Sue
Fairchild, William E
Farris, Debra A
Farris, Randy
Faylor, Linda
Faylor, Timothy D
Fichter, Megan L
Fichter, Randy A
Fitzgerald, Michael P
Ford, Dawn J
Ford, John C
Franck, Adam
Friedman, Linda
Fuller, William R
Gamble, William R
Garnas, Mary
Gibson, Jeremy Eugene
Glennie, Forbes G Jr
Glennie, John
Glennie, Myrna J
Gochenour Family Farms LLC
Gochenour, Eugene R
Gochenour, Jeffrey W
Gochenour, Karla J
Gochenour, Pamela J
Gochenour, Paul
Godden Iowa Farm Trust, Genee E.
Graff, David C
Graff, Jennifer
Graybill Revoc Trust, Joyce E
Green-Kirsch Revocable Trust, Carol S
Green, Craig
Green, Joan
Green, Larry
Green, Lowell V
Green, Michael
Grooms, Julia A.
Gundy Trust, Sharon A.
Gute, Jeffrey J
Guttau Revocable Trust, Betty A
Guttau Revocable Trust, Donald V
Guttau, Glenna M
Guttau, James
Guttau, Larry
Guttau, Michael
H & H Farms, GP
Hall Family Ltd Partnership
Hall, Robert A
Hamernik, Joshua F
Hansen Funnel Trust, Brian W.
Hansen Funnel Trust, Donna M.
Hansen Funnel Trust, Richard J.
Hansen Funnel Trust, Sarah A.
Hansen, Robert T
Hanson GST Exempt Qualif Marital Trust, Augustus
Hanson Qualified Marital Trust, Augustus
Hardscratch Farms, LLC
Hardy, Jason
Hardy, Melissa K
Hardy, Richard D
Harrison County
Hausman, Marvin P
Heartland Property Coop
Heisterkamp Life Estate, Geraldine I
Heisterkamp Life Estate, Ronald L
Heisterkamp, Heath
Heisterkamp, Jared
Heisterkamp, Kirk B
Higgins, Christopher
Hildreth, Connie
Hildreth, Marvin Lynn
Hillman, Randy R
Hinkel II, Henry M
Hinkel, Darla Rae
Hinkel, Gordon Duane
Hinkel, Pamela
Hinkel, Steven
Hirst, Ellis G
Hoden, Aaron W
Hodgson Trust, JoAnn
Hogue, Wanda L
Holte, Carrie A
Hoss, Bart D
Hoss, Charlotte J
Houston, Amy S
Howrey, Christina J
Howrey, Jamie J
Hubbard, Becky L
Hubbard, Horace F
Hulsebus, Forrest Lee
Hutchinson, Barbara J
Hutchinson, Pamela
Interstate 29
Iowa Dept Of Natural Resources
Iowa Power & Light Co
Iowa State Cons Comm
Iowa State Highway Commission
Iske, Brian
Jackson, Cory J
Jacob, Brian A
Janousek, Joseph R
Janousek, Marta G
Jarosz, Thomas Joseph
Jensen, Gale W
Jensen, Gary M.
Johnson, Jeremiah S
Johnston Trust, J J
Johnston, Michael J
Jones, Heather
Jones, Tammy Jo
Kelley, Michael R
Kelly Lane Farms, Inc
Kephart, Brandon
King Agri Sales, Inc
King Family Foundation, Dean J.
King, Donna S
King, Karol D
King, Larry D
King, Mary Thomas
King, Robert G
King, Rozanne
Kirk Revocable Living Trust, Mary Lou
Kirlin, Susan K
Kirlin, William W
Klein, Daniel I
Klein, Janice A
Kline, Kenneth W
Kline, Mara J
Knadle Irrevocable Trust, Donna O
Knadle Revoc Trust, Doyle A
Koch, Jason
Kollmorgen, Joan
Kontz, Matthew A.
Kreifels Living Trust, Barbara A
Kron, Merle C
Kuhlman, David W
L.O. Sandbar, LLC
Lamprecht, Anita J
Lamprecht, John M.
Lamprecht, Mylan
Landon, Steven C
Larsen, Marlys M
Larsen, Ray R
Lautrup, Teresa
Lawrenson, Amanda K
Lawrenson, Kellene
Lawrenson, Ronald
Lawrenson, Russell E
Lawrenson, Susan E
Layton, Harold
Lewis, James H
Lewis, Penny G
Lewis, Robert L
Lewis, Sonja
Lightwine Funnel Trust, Myrna A
Liljedahl, Michael L
Lindgren, Denise E
Lindhorst Trust Agreement, Arlene M
Livalou, LLC
Loess Hills Haven,LLC
Loutomco, Inc
Lunzman, Keith A
Mahoney Trust, Amy Lou
Mahoney Trust, Wendell L
Main Trail, LLC
Marshall, Paul
Maule Living Trust, James A
Maule Living Trust, Susan G
Mauney, Helen
Mauney, Steve
Mausbach, Christopher M.
Mauseth, Alan L
Mauseth, Ryan
McClannahan, Gene
McClannahan, Joyce A
McClannahan, Larry Dean
McClannahan, Royal
McClannahan, Teri D
McColley Life Estate, MaryAnn
McColley, Peggy
McCoy, Robert A
McCoy, Wendi R
McFerrin, Shari
McIntosh, Jason F.
McIntosh, Karen S
McIntosh, Roger
McIntosh, Tom
Mefferd, Shawn
Melichar, Loretta Lynn
Melichar, Mark T
Merritt, Devin
Mether, Anita
Methodist Church
Meyer,Michael&Olenius,Patricia
Michael Family Trust, Duane L
Midstates Bank, National Assoc
Miller Trust Agreement, Jeffrey F
Miller Trust Agreement, Suzanne A
Missouri River Farms, LLC
Mock, Jessica
Modale United Methodist Church
Mondamin Baptist Church
Mondamin Rlds Church
Morrow Revocable Trust, James S Jr & Kathleen A
Morrow Revocable Trust, Mary Lou
Morrow, James S
Morrow, Patricia
Motz, Rhonda M
Motz, Roger L
Mulvihill Life Estate, Mary A Mulvihill
Mulvihill, Goeffrey
Murphy, Justin Michael
Murray, Terry
Myers, David L
Myler, June M.
Neff, Ardith
Neill, Colton
Neill, Duane R
Neill, Janet M
Neill, Jeffrey A
Neill, Kathi
Neill, Marvin
Neill, Robert
Neill, Ruth
Neill, Tamera
Newton, James
Nichols, John E
Nichols, Vivian G
Nicola, Joel
Nunez, Anthony J
Nuzum, Lee
Oliver, Linda J
Oliver, Nicholas R
Olsen Investments LC
Olsen Trust, Betty L
Olsen, Edward C
Olsen, Kathy A
Olsen, Randal H
Olsen, Wanda M
Olson Trust, Lanny E
Olson Trust, Margaret A
Parker, Janice
Parker, Leonard
Pauley, Patrick J
Pauley, Sandra B
Pauli, Donella
Pekarek, Lori K
Pekarek, Robert R
Perez, Rufino Cortez
Perry, Andrea D
Perry, Kenneth A
Perry, Patrick K
Pettid, Andrea Michelle
Petzoldt, Cathy
Petzoldt, Jonathan
Phoenix Ridge, LLC
Pittz, Cindy Lee
Pittz, Vaughn
Plath, Barbara J
Plath, Roger J
Pospisil, Joshua L
Powell, Don E
Prairie Hill Farms LLC
Quest IRA
R & P Riesenberg Family Revocable Trust
Rains Etal, James A
Rains, James
Rains, Marguarite
Ravnsborg, Dwight
Reorganized Church
Rhedin, Josh
Rife, Brian L
Rife, Danny D
Rife, David J
Rife, David J II
Rife, Dustin M
Rife, Florine M
Rife, Gail A
Rife, Justin L
Rife, Kalsie F
Rife, Larry E
Rife, Rodney L
Rife, Roger
Rife, Sheryl Anne
Rife, Tara
Rigg, Heidi A
Rigg, Nathan E
Rocking K Ranch, LLC
Roden, Daniel
Roden, David
Roden, Jane
Roden, Royl G
Ruffcorn Family Trust
Ruffcorn, Charles W
Ruffcorn, Leonard E & Lena
Ruffcorn, Michael C
Ruffcorn, Richard L
Sacred Heart Church
Salter Living Trust, Charles A & Marylin J
Salter, Carolyn
Salter, Franklin J
Sampson III, Herbert M
Schmidt Revocable Trust, William W
Schwertley, Dwight T
Schwertley, William F
Scott, Janis Lovetta
Seabury Revocable Trust, Edwin D.
Seabury Revocable Trust, Pauline E.
Seago, Jeffrey R
Seago, Mary M
Shearer Revocable Trust, Travis and Janet
Shearer, Bradley K
Shearer, Jillian K
Shearer, Peggy Jo
Shearer, Ricky L
Shelton, Darlene
Shelton, Jeffrey J
Shelton, Jerry
Shelton, John S
Shelton, Sharon K
Shepard, Kimberly
Shriners Hosp For Crippl Child
Shurts, Ricky Lee
Siekman, Brett
Sirius Farms, LLC
Small, Gary D
Small, James D
Small, Joan C
Smith, Gary L
Sorey, Judy
Speck, Devon M
Splittgerber Trust, Duane E
Spooner Family Living Trust
State Of Iowa
Stevens, Gary L
Stevens, Larry Brooks
Stevens, Lawrence
Stevens, Leo
Stevens, Lois M
Stevens, Mike
Stevens, Patrick A
Stevens, Travis L
Stevenson, Andrew A
Stevenson, Hillary M.
Stirtz Farms, Inc
Stirtz, Drew
Stirtz, Starlene Ann
Stolz, Cassandra J
Stolz, Jacqueline S
Stolz, Jerry D
Stolz, Ryan
Stonecipher, Steven
Straw Family Living Trust
Taggart Services dba Cherry Top Cafe
Tamisea, Cheryl
Tamisiea, Francis
Tamisiea, Mark
Taylo, Ryane R
Taylor, Chelsea L
Thayer, Kimberly A
Thieschafer Family Trust, Bernus A
Thieschafer, Paul
Thomas Trust of 2016, Rolland F & Carolyn S
Thomas, Allen R
Thomas, Kimberly Jean
Thompson, Danny J
Thompson, Kathleen K.
Tjaket Corp
Town Of Mondamin
Trine, Gary M
Vana, Donald Leo
Vana, Judy L
Vana, Kathryn Elizabeth
Vandarwarka, Alfred D
Vandarwarka, Janice M.
Vogt, Jennifer J
Voster, Dean D
Walker Trust, Mark S & Pamela R
Wallis Family Irrevocable Trust
Wallis Life Est, Mae Juanita
Wallis, Arthur
Wallis, Dorothy B
Wallis, Dorothy E
Wallis, Duane V Jr
Wallis, Gregory T
Wallis, Malvern J
Weigelt, Gwen
Weldon, Ann
Weldon, Shayne
Weldon, Tara
West Harrison School
White, Nancy J
Wiebusch Revocable Trust, Connie R
Wiebusch Revocable Trust, Jerry L
Williams, Bradley E
Wilson, Orville
Wininger, Dusti Rose
Wininger, Stephanie Diane
Wolfe, Marita
Wood, Gregory Anthony
Wood, Kathi L
WIlson, Chad L
Zahner, Thomas J
Zima Insurance & Invest Inc
11T IA, LLC
AND TO all lien holders and encumbrancers and to all persons in actual occupancy of any tract of land within said District, and to whom this may concern:
YOU AND EACH OF YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that on the 9th day of July, 2020, the report of Sundquist Engineering, drainage engineers for the Soldier Valley Drainage District, was filed in the Harrison County Auditor’s Office in the Courthouse in Logan, Iowa. This report investigated repairs for the Soldier Valley Drainage District. Said report can be reviewed during the normal business hours of 7:00 A.M. to 4:30 P.M., Monday through Friday.
YOU ARE FURTHER NOTIFIED that the Board of Trustees of the Soldier Valley Drainage District has set hearing on said report for August 20, 2020 at 9:15 A.M. in the Harrison County Supervisors Office, second floor, Courthouse, Logan, Iowa.
YOU ARE FURTHER NOTIFIED that at said hearing the Board will review said report, consider objections thereto and, by proper order, may affirm, or deny said report.
YOU ARE FURTHER NOTIFIED that all objections to said report must be in writing and filed in the office of the Harrison County Auditor at or before the time set for such hearing.
Of all of the above, you should take notice and govern yourself accordingly.
Dated this 9th day of July, 2020.
John Straight
Chairman of the Soldier Valley Drainage District
I attest that a copy of this notice was mailed by ordinary mail to the above names at the addresses on file in the Auditor’s office on Monday, July 20, 2020.
MVTN 7-29-20
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.