TO: The following persons, political subdivisions, and entities named as owners of real estate within the Seig Drainage District:

AND TO all lien holders and encumbrancers and to all persons in actual occupancy of any tract of land within said District, and to whom this may concern:

Alton, Catherine M

Ballenger Farms, LLC

Bertelson, Eloise

Bertelson, Jack

Bertelson, Kim D

Blankenship Revoc Trust, Kathryn A

Breeling, Beverly A

Breeling, Roy

Bub’s Girls, Inc

Buss, Bunita M

Buss, Larry S

BAS Holding, LLC

Cap, Gary F

Cap, John Jr

Cap, Michael J

Cap, William J

Central Investment CO, Limited

Cleaver 2006 Trust, Carol Rae

Coulthard Family Farms LLC

Davis, Anne Margaret

Davis, Dennis W

Dawson LLC, John D/B/A John Dawson LLC

Dea Trust, Mike & Sally

Dugdale Testamentry Trust, Wayne

Dugdale Trust, Karen S

Dugdale, Dennis W

Dugdale, Lisa A

Earlywine, Ethan James

Earlywine, Matthew J

Ehlert Trust, Myrna L

Ford, Dawn J

Ford, John C

Grube, Jillian Sorick

Hansen, Dustin

Harrison County Conservation

Harrison County Secondary Roads

Hinkel, Darla Rae

Hinkel, Gordon Duane

Interstate 29

Johnston Trust, J J

JP Olsen Farms LLC

King, Andrew D

King, Kari S

Kirlin, Susan S

Kirlin, William W

Klauser Trust LLC

Kreifels Living Trust, Barbara A

Kuhlman, Annette

Kuhlman, David W

Larsen, Marlys M

Larsen, Ray R

Layton, Harold

Liljedahl, Briton E

Lindhorst Trust Agreement, Arlene M

Lindhorst Trust Agreement, Charles H

Mahoney Trust, Amy Lou

Mahoney Trust, Wendell L

McFerrin, Shari

Meyer, Larry C

Meyer, Nancy A

Meyer,Michael

Modale United Methodist Church

Murphy, Justin Michael

Northwest Iowa Power Coop

Olenius,Patricia

Olinger Testamentary Trust, George W

Pace, Clark B

Peterson Testamentary Trust, Richard W

Peterson, Mary J

Peterson, Patricia M

Peterson, Wilma

Plath, Barbara J

Plath, Roger J

Ruffcorn Family Trust

Russman, Kevin

RBDH Farms, LLC

Salter Living Trust, Charles A

Salter Living Trust, Marylin J

Salter, Anthony W

Salter, Cheryl K

Salter, Franklin John

Salter, Mary F

Sampson III, Herbert M

Sampson, Mary A

Scheffel Investments Inc

Sorick Amended & Restated Revocable Trust

State Of Iowa

Straight, Rochelle

Thien Farm Management, Inc

Tjaket Corp

Trustee of Trust A

Trustee of Trust B

Utman, Gary L

Utman, Ruth L

Utman, Walter A

Vana, Donald Leo

Vana, Judy Lynn

Wiltse, Linda M.

Wiltse, Russell K.

Zahner Family Trust, Hugh

Zahner Liv Trst, Hugh

Zahner, John

Zahner Family Trust, Patricia

Zahner Liv Trst, Patricia

Thomas Zahner

Zahner, John F

Zahner, Ruth

YOU AND EACH OF YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that on the 9th day of July, 2020, the report of Sundquist Engineering, drainage engineers for the Seig Drainage District, was filed in the Harrison County Auditor’s Office in the Courthouse in Logan, Iowa. This report investigated repairs for the Seig Drainage District. Said report can be reviewed during the normal business hours of 7:00 A.M. to 4:30 P.M., Monday through Friday.

YOU ARE FURTHER NOTIFIED that the Board of Trustees of the Seig Drainage District has set hearing on said report for August 20, 2020 at 9:30 A.M. in the Harrison County Supervisors Office, second floor, Courthouse, Logan, Iowa.

YOU ARE FURTHER NOTIFIED that at said hearing the Board will review said report, consider objections thereto and, by proper order, may affirm, or deny said report.

YOU ARE FURTHER NOTIFIED that all objections to said report must be in writing and filed in the office of the Harrison County Auditor at or before the time set for such hearing.

Of all of the above, you should take notice and govern yourself accordingly.

Dated this 9th day of July, 2020.

John Straight

Chairman of the Seig Drainage District

I attest that a copy of this notice was mailed by ordinary mail to the above names at the addresses on file in the Auditor’s office on Monday, July 20, 2020.

MVTN 7-29-20

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.