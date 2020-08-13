TO: The following persons, political subdivisions, and entities named as owners of real estate within the Seig Drainage District:
AND TO all lien holders and encumbrancers and to all persons in actual occupancy of any tract of land within said District, and to whom this may concern:
Alton, Catherine M
Ballenger Farms, LLC
Bertelson, Eloise
Bertelson, Jack
Bertelson, Kim D
Blankenship Revoc Trust, Kathryn A
Breeling, Beverly A
Breeling, Roy
Bub’s Girls, Inc
Buss, Bunita M
Buss, Larry S
BAS Holding, LLC
Cap, Gary F
Cap, John Jr
Cap, Michael J
Cap, William J
Central Investment CO, Limited
Cleaver 2006 Trust, Carol Rae
Coulthard Family Farms LLC
Davis, Anne Margaret
Davis, Dennis W
Dawson LLC, John D/B/A John Dawson LLC
Dea Trust, Mike & Sally
Dugdale Testamentry Trust, Wayne
Dugdale Trust, Karen S
Dugdale, Dennis W
Dugdale, Lisa A
Earlywine, Ethan James
Earlywine, Matthew J
Ehlert Trust, Myrna L
Ford, Dawn J
Ford, John C
Grube, Jillian Sorick
Hansen, Dustin
Harrison County Conservation
Harrison County Secondary Roads
Hinkel, Darla Rae
Hinkel, Gordon Duane
Interstate 29
Johnston Trust, J J
JP Olsen Farms LLC
King, Andrew D
King, Kari S
Kirlin, Susan S
Kirlin, William W
Klauser Trust LLC
Kreifels Living Trust, Barbara A
Kuhlman, Annette
Kuhlman, David W
Larsen, Marlys M
Larsen, Ray R
Layton, Harold
Liljedahl, Briton E
Lindhorst Trust Agreement, Arlene M
Lindhorst Trust Agreement, Charles H
Mahoney Trust, Amy Lou
Mahoney Trust, Wendell L
McFerrin, Shari
Meyer, Larry C
Meyer, Nancy A
Meyer,Michael
Modale United Methodist Church
Murphy, Justin Michael
Northwest Iowa Power Coop
Olenius,Patricia
Olinger Testamentary Trust, George W
Pace, Clark B
Peterson Testamentary Trust, Richard W
Peterson, Mary J
Peterson, Patricia M
Peterson, Wilma
Plath, Barbara J
Plath, Roger J
Ruffcorn Family Trust
Russman, Kevin
RBDH Farms, LLC
Salter Living Trust, Charles A
Salter Living Trust, Marylin J
Salter, Anthony W
Salter, Cheryl K
Salter, Franklin John
Salter, Mary F
Sampson III, Herbert M
Sampson, Mary A
Scheffel Investments Inc
Sorick Amended & Restated Revocable Trust
State Of Iowa
Straight, Rochelle
Thien Farm Management, Inc
Tjaket Corp
Trustee of Trust A
Trustee of Trust B
Utman, Gary L
Utman, Ruth L
Utman, Walter A
Vana, Donald Leo
Vana, Judy Lynn
Wiltse, Linda M.
Wiltse, Russell K.
Zahner Family Trust, Hugh
Zahner Liv Trst, Hugh
Zahner, John
Zahner Family Trust, Patricia
Zahner Liv Trst, Patricia
Thomas Zahner
Zahner, John F
Zahner, Ruth
YOU AND EACH OF YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that on the 9th day of July, 2020, the report of Sundquist Engineering, drainage engineers for the Seig Drainage District, was filed in the Harrison County Auditor’s Office in the Courthouse in Logan, Iowa. This report investigated repairs for the Seig Drainage District. Said report can be reviewed during the normal business hours of 7:00 A.M. to 4:30 P.M., Monday through Friday.
YOU ARE FURTHER NOTIFIED that the Board of Trustees of the Seig Drainage District has set hearing on said report for August 20, 2020 at 9:30 A.M. in the Harrison County Supervisors Office, second floor, Courthouse, Logan, Iowa.
YOU ARE FURTHER NOTIFIED that at said hearing the Board will review said report, consider objections thereto and, by proper order, may affirm, or deny said report.
YOU ARE FURTHER NOTIFIED that all objections to said report must be in writing and filed in the office of the Harrison County Auditor at or before the time set for such hearing.
Of all of the above, you should take notice and govern yourself accordingly.
Dated this 9th day of July, 2020.
John Straight
Chairman of the Seig Drainage District
I attest that a copy of this notice was mailed by ordinary mail to the above names at the addresses on file in the Auditor’s office on Monday, July 20, 2020.
MVTN 7-29-20
