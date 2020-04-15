TO: Julie Lynn Kuzeppa,
her Heirs and Assigns,
3403 Hwy 44, Logan, IA 51546
The Person in Whose Name
the Following-Described
Property is Assessed
TO: Susan Bonham,
Harrison County Auditor
Harrison County Courthouse
Logan, Iowa, 51546
County in which property is located
You, and each of you, are notified that on the 21st day of June, 2016, the following-described property, situated in Harrison County, Iowa, to-wit:
ALSO COMMENCING AT A POINT 11 3/7 RODS EAST OF THE WEST LINE OF SAID FORTY AT RIGHT ANGLES ON THE NORTH RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF IOWA HIGHWAY #39; SAID COMMENCEMENT POINT BEING ALSO ON THE WEST LINE OF SAID LOT 5; THENCE NORTHWESTERLY ALONG THE NORTH RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF IOWA HIGHWAY #39, 60 FEET; THENCE DUE NORTH 80 FEET, THENCE SOUTHEASTERLY PARALLEL TO THE NORTH RIGHT OF WAY LINE AT IOWA HIGHWAY #39, 60 FEET, THENCE DUE SOUTH 80 FEET TO POINT OF BEGINNING,
was sold by the County Treasurer of Harrison County, Iowa, for the then-delinquent real estate taxes against said property to Harrison County and a Certificate of Purchase at Tax Sale, Certificate #2016-00103, was duly issued to Harrison County by the County Treasurer of Harrison County, Iowa, pursuant to said sale, which Certificate was assigned to and is now lawfully held and owned by Craig Rohloff and that the right of redemption will expire and a Tax Sale Deed will be executed and delivered unless redemption from said sale is made within ninety (90) days from the completed service of this Notice.
Dated this 31st day of March, 2020.
Craig Rohloff, Assignee of Tax Sale Purchaser
By: Judson L. Frisk
207 E. 7th Street
P.O. Box 128
Logan, IA 51546
Phone (712) 644-2833
ATTORNEY FOR CRAIG ROHLOFF
MVTN 4-8-20
