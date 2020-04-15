TO: Julie Lynn Kuzeppa,
her Heirs and Assigns
3403 Hwy 44
Logan, IA 51546
The Person in Whose Name
the Following-Described
Property is Assessed
TO: Susan Bonham,
Harrison County Auditor
Harrison County Courthouse
Logan, Iowa, 51546
County in which property is located
You, and each of you, are notified that on the 20th day of June, 2017, the following-described property, situated in Harrison County, Iowa, to-wit:
Commencing at a point 18 rods south and 12 6/7 rods East of the Northwest corner of said forty, thence East 12 6/7 rods, thence South 6 rods to the Northeast corner of said Lot 5, thence West 12 6/7 rods; thence North 6 rods to point of beginning
was sold by the County Treasurer of Harrison County, Iowa, for the then-delinquent real estate taxes against said property to Harrison County and a Certificate of Purchase at Tax Sale, Certificate #2017-403, was duly issued to Harrison County by the County Treasurer of Harrison County, Iowa, pursuant to said sale, which Certificate was assigned to and is now lawfully held and owned by Craig Rohloff and that the right of redemption will expire and a Tax Sale Deed will be executed and delivered unless redemption from said sale is made within ninety (90) days from the completed service of this Notice.
Dated this 31st day of March, 2020.
Craig Rohloff, Assignee of Tax Sale Purchaser
/s/Judson L Frisk
By: Judson L. Frisk
207 E. 7th Street
P.O. Box 128
Logan, IA 51546
Phone (712) 644-2833
ATTORNEY FOR CRAIG ROHLOFF
MVTN 4-8-20
