NOTICE is hereby given to the qualified electors of the City of Missouri Valley in Harrison County, State of Iowa, that a Special Election will be held on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.
The City of Missouri Valley is seeking to enter into a loan agreement and issue general obligation bonds in an amount not exceeding $1,500,000 for the purpose of paying the cost, to that extent of constructing, furnishing and equipping a municipal fire station.
The polls for said election will be open from 7 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. The voting precinct will be as follows:
City of Missouri Valley Precinct – Rand Community Center, 100 S 4th St, Missouri Valley
Only eligible electors residing within the city limits of Missouri Valley will be permitted to vote in this election.
The public testing of the voting equipment will take place at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Go to the Auditor’s Office located on the second floor of the Courthouse in Logan, Iowa for access to the election’s room.
For elections held in 2020, pre-registered voters are required to provide an approved form of identification at the polling place before receiving and casting a ballot. Acceptable forms of identification include: Iowa Driver’s License, Iowa Non-Operator ID, Iowa Voter Identification Card with PIN number, US Military ID or Veteran ID, US Passport, or Tribal ID Card/Documents. Voters who are not pre-registered – such as voters registering to vote on Election Day – and voters who have moved precincts will also be required to provide proof of residence. A voter who cannot provide proof of identification may have their identity attested to by another voter registered in the precinct who has an approved form of identification. For additional information about voter identification visit https://sos.iowa.gov/voterid or phone (712) 644-2401.
The ballot will be in substantially the following form:
(see ballot)
Susan E. Bonham
Harrison County Commissioner of Elections MVTN 2-19-20
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.