Notice is hereby given that the West Harrison Community School District (“District”) intends to dispose of the following-described personal property, which is obsolete or otherwise no longer needed by the District and is valued at less than $5,000 per item, in accordance with lowa Code Section 297.22(1):
Cafeteria Commons Tables
The Property shall be disposed of AS IS and in its existing condition, with NO WARRANTIES of any kind, by donation to the City of Little Sioux and the Followers of Christ Camp.
The disposal by gift of the Property will be approved and finalized at the meeting of the Board of Directors of the District held on July 8, 2020 at 6:30 p.m.
For additional information regarding the Property being disposed, contact Tonya Radil.
Dated this 8th day of July, 2020.
WEST HARRISON COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT
By Tonya Radil
Board Secretary
MVTN 7-22-20
