With the NCAA Tournament, better known as March Madness, just around the corner, hoops fans everywhere are gearing up for the best time of the year. It’s timely then for the release of “The Way Back,” a sports drama revolved around the game of basketball.
Jack Cunningham (Ben Affleck) is a former basketball star at Bishop Hayes High School. He was even offered a full-ride scholarship to the University of Kansas, but turned it down and quit the sport completely upon graduation from Bishop Hayes.
Life has been anything but easy for Jack in his adult years. He and his wife, Angela (Janina Gavankar), are separated, and both are suffering from a tragedy that affected them both deeply.
Jack spends his days drinking whenever and wherever he can (this includes the shower). When he’s not drinking himself to death, he works as a construction worker to pay the bills.
Although Jack doesn’t have much going in his favor these days, he does receive a phone call from his alma mater offering him a chance to be the head coach of the boys basketball team. The previous coach is recovering from a heart attack, so who better to lead the team than the best player in school history?
Reluctant at first, he realizes basketball may keep his mind off other things. The team isn’t exactly the Boston Celtics, though. In fact, they’re one of the worst teams in the league, so if Jack is going to lead this team to success, he’s going to have to put some real effort into this job.
After a bit of a rough transition for Jack and the team, they both begin to mesh and start to win games. Jack enjoys building a relationship with his players, but make no mistake, his foul-mouth and alcoholism are ever-present, much to the dismay of the caring but concerned assistant coach, Dan (Al Madrigal).
As successful as Jack and the team become on the court, Jack has some decisions to make off the court. He cannot continue coaching the team with his self-destructive behavior. Either Jack is going to have to get clean and get his life back on track, or crumble and let his team down in the process.
It’s no secret there are many parallels between Affleck and his character in “The Way Back.” Affleck’s challenging personal life has been on full display for the past few years, so one can imagine he didn’t have to dig too far below the surface to relate to Jack Cunningham. By all accounts, it’s the most passionate and motivated Affleck’s on-screen acting has been in years.
Basketball plays an integral role in the film, but this isn’t “Hoosiers” or “Coach Carter.” “The Way Back” is a character study of a man tortured by his past, and too damaged to live in the present and future.
While there are a few scenes of comic relief, mostly from high school boys being high school boys, this is a dark, broody film that peels back the uncomfortable layers of depression, alcoholism and living with pain.
Just when you think the film is going to fall into that campy, predictable sports drama, it surprises you with its direction to be more than that. In “The Way Back,” it takes much more than a winning scoreboard to secure a victory.
Grade: B+
