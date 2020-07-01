Northern State University released spring 2020 Dean’s List Jul 1, 2020 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Garret Thompson, of Missouri Valley, was recently named to the Northern State University spring 2020 Dean’s List. Thompson is a full time student and has earned 3.5-3.99 GPA at NSU in Aberdeen , S.D. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Online Poll Do you plan to purchase fireworks for the Fourth of July? You voted: Yes No Undecided Vote View Results Back Top 10 Most Read Stories 1 arrested after fight broke out at semi-pro football game Longtime, current Blair school board member dies Blair schools working on reopening plan Blair City Council approves funds for Ace Hardware expansion Dr. James Coffey Dana College athletics coaches find success after closure Mother of teen driver in fatal crash sentenced Lyle V. Schjodt Ready for the 'rush' Blair Seniors open league tournament with convincing victories Today's e-Edition Washington County Pilot Tribune
